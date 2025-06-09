Tulane & City Council Reach $20M Agreement for Charity Building

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University and the New Orleans City Council agreed on June 7 to release $20 million from the Wisner Trust towards a transformative, mixed-use redevelopment of the Charity Hospital building. The Edward Wisner Donation, commonly referred to as the Wisner Trust, is a city-managed charitable land trust supporting public institutions and projects.

“At Tulane, we are driven by an unwavering commitment to discovery, impact and the advancement of knowledge that serves the public good. The future of Tulane University is inextricably linked with the future of New Orleans, and we are grateful to the New Orleans City Council for a shared approach to close this chapter and enter into a settlement agreement,” said Tulane University in a statement issued following the announcement.

“This collaboration will dedicate $20 million to help fuel the transformation of downtown New Orleans, bringing new life, opportunity and investment to a vital part of our city. This once-in-a-generation reimagining of downtown includes the planned transformation of the former Charity Hospital building into a premier center of scientific exploration, breakthroughs and advancements that will improve lives,” the Tulane University statement said.

The restoration of the landmark Charity Hospital building significantly strengthens the Downtown Development District (DDD) as a hub for innovation, research, and public service. The $600 million project is expected to be completed by 2027, creating approximately 2,300 jobs and enhancing downtown renewal.

“These benefits will include new medical discoveries and the creation of an estimated 2,300 jobs across every segment of the community. Tulane looks forward to working together with all city leaders to bring these benefits to life,” the Tulane University statement said.

Unblocking a Bottleneck

The City Council’s decision to release the funds resolves longstanding funding uncertainties for the project. After Tulane indicated earlier in the year that there would be delays in construction without an explicit commitment from the City, the June 7 decision now means the project can move forward.

1532 Tulane Partners, Inc., the joint venture real estate development entity formed to lead the redevelopment project, was selected by the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation in 2021 to repurpose the 1-million-square-foot 1939 Art Deco structure at 1532 Tulane Ave. With Tulane University as the key tenant and institutional partner, the building will now be transformed into a vibrant, mixed-use innovation hub.

Mixed Use

Tulane University has committed to a long-term lease for up to 500,000 square feet in the building—its largest downtown campus footprint to date—focused on life sciences, public health, and biomedical research.

Plans include offices, labs, classrooms, co-working spaces, dining, public space, and up to 300 residential units with 150 of them operated by Sonder, Inc., and the remainder designated for middle-income housing, units typically designed for those earning between 60% and 120% of the area median income (AMI).

The development will also include retail shops and cultural amenities.

Engineering and design for the project will be provided by The Domain Companies LLC, LMXD LLC which is affiliated with L+M Development Partners, SKK Opportunity Zone Fund I, LLC, and others.

Preserving the Art of Enrique Alférez

The project includes plans to renovate the landmark features of the building including its façade, main lobby, and auditorium, to adapt the basement level for parking, and improve public transit access and connectivity.

Through its Historic Preservation and Cultural Development divisions, DCRT will ensure that the redevelopment restores the landmark building’s historic appearance, integrates public access to the site’s cultural and artistic features such as the work of Enrique Alférez.

Enrique Alférez created two prominent relief sculptures for the 1939 Charity Hospital building at 1532 Tulane Ave: “Louisiana in Work and Play,” cast in aluminum and positioned above the main entrance, and a companion limestone relief depicting medical themes, both flanking the façade. Alférez also designed an expansive Art Deco aluminum grille, approximately 17 × 17 feet, integrated into the building’s exterior between 1936 and 1938.

In addition, the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism (DCRT) and the National Park Service (NPS) will also provide preservation roles in the Charity Hospital redevelopment.