Tulane Cancer Center Welcomes Executive Director of Clinical Trials Office

NEW ORLEANS — Sarah Bigelow, has joined the Tulane Cancer Center as executive director of the Clinical Trials Office. Her responsibilities include overseeing the full lifecycle of oncology clinical research protocols, from feasibility to budget and contract management to subject enrollment and trial closeout activities. She also will establish continuous improvement initiatives that aim to enhance clinical trial activation, study accessibility, billing compliance, data quality, and participant safety at the center. Also under her purview: the recruitment, training, supervision, and evaluation of staff, as well as compliance with Institutional Review Board standards, HIPAA, ICH Good Clinical Practice guidelines, FDA regulations, and other regulatory requirements.

Bigelow joins Tulane from the NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center at Wayne State University, the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, located in Detroit, Michigan. Over a 10-year tenure at Karmanos, she held various leadership positions, most recently as vice president of the Clinical Trials Office. Her responsibilities included the oversight and coordination of over 150 clinical research professionals and supervision of protocol compliance, regulatory and data management, budget management, research nurse operations, personnel, and faculty training and education. Additionally, she oversaw the administrative and financial operations of a statewide clinical research oncology program.

Bigelow began her career in clinical research at the National Institutes of Health. There, she managed branch-wide projects and was part of a team that was awarded a 10-year, multi-million-dollar NICHD contract. She holds a bachelor’s degree in health services administration from Baker College for Online and Graduate Studies. She is also a Certified Clinical Research Professional (CCRP) through the Society of Clinical Research Associates.

“We are excited to have Sarah on board,” said Tulane Cancer Center Director Stefan Grant. “Her experience and proven leadership in cancer clinical research make her uniquely qualified to lead our Clinical Trials Office. We are confident that her vision and expertise will significantly enhance our clinical trials program, helping us streamline operations, expand our clinical research capabilities, and provide more treatment options to our patients. We look forward to seeing all that she and her team will accomplish.”