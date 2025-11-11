Tulane Awards $150K to Advance Innovation

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Three research teams from the Tulane University School of Science and Engineering have received Provost’s Proof of Concept (PPOC) funding from the Tulane Innovation Institute to advance their research into real-world applications that address global challenges and could potentially save lives. These projects include protecting Louisiana’s coastline from storms, using AI to convert privacy-compliant healthcare records into life-saving research, and improving the detection of aerial drone threats. PPOC has awarded $150,000 to the Fall 2025 recipients.

“In just a few years, the Provost’s Proof of Concept Fund has helped Tulane researchers move more than a million dollars’ worth of innovation closer to real-world use, and it is exciting to see three of this year’s awards land in the School of Science and Engineering. These projects capture what SSE does best: apply deep expertise in science and engineering to create solutions for better lives,” noted Hridesh Rajan, PhD, Dean of the School of Science and Engineering.

A partnership between the Tulane Innovation Institute and Provost Robin Forman, PPOC has reached a significant milestone. Since launching its first awards in Spring 2023, the program has distributed over $1 million across six funding rounds to help Tulane researchers commercialize their innovations.

- Sponsors -

A Growing Platform for Tulane Research Commercialization

This semester’s cycle was the most competitive yet. Twenty-two applications from five schools requested a total of $1 million in funding. This record underscores both the program’s growing reputation and Tulane’s expanding innovation ecosystem. To date, PPOC has received 107 applications requesting more than $5 million in funding. Industry, technology, and commercialization experts review all proposals, and selected teams receive $50,000 to advance their projects beyond what traditional academic grants typically support.

Julie Albert, PhD, Associate Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, is developing marine biodegradable plastic coatings that extend the lifespan of natural fiber fabrics used in coastal restoration.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to work more closely with the Innovation Institute and my collaborators at Nereid Biomaterials and Glass Half Full with support from the Provost’s Proof of Concept Fund on the development of biodegradable materials to replace traditional plastics in environmental restoration projects,” said Albert. “It is incredibly rewarding to have Tulane’s support behind my team and our mission to create a more sustainable and resilient environment through materials innovation.”

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Innovations with Real-World Impact

In healthcare, removing identifying information from patient records to comply with HIPAA often delays critical research. Yusuf Sermet, Associate Research Professor in the School of Science and Engineering and the Department of Pediatrics, along with collaborators Ibrahim Demir, PhD, and Gabriel Vald, are developing De-IdentiPHI.

“De-IdentiPHI is a sophisticated AI platform designed to automate the de-identification of complex clinical data, addressing a major bottleneck that slows down medical research,” Sermet explained. “The platform uses Multimodal Large Language Models (MLLMs) to securely process diverse data types, including notes, imagery, and lab results, while working entirely offline to ensure HIPAA compliance.”

Their PPOC funding will support the development of a validated prototype, including fine-tuning AI mini-models, benchmarking accuracy against expert-reviewed data, and conducting customer discovery with hospital informatics and compliance teams.

- Sponsors -

In the security sector, Denys Bondar, PhD, Associate Professor of Physics and Engineering Physics, is creating ForesightOne, a decentralized mesh network of low-cost sensor nodes that use AI to detect long-range drone threats. His approach addresses the limitations of existing systems, which tend to be costly or restricted in range, by making advanced drone monitoring more accessible and scalable.

“This grant will allow our team to develop a system for mitigating privacy and security threats posed by drones. We are especially pleased to translate our knowledge into a practical solution that can help serve national security needs,” Bondar said.

The PPOC program, which is implemented by the Robert L. Priddy Innovation Lab in the Tulane Innovation Institute, combines technical development with market research and customer discovery, ensuring that innovations are prepared for industry partnerships or spinout formation. As these three teams progress, they join a growing community of Tulane researchers turning discoveries into solutions that improve lives. Applications for the Spring 2026 funding round will open on December 16, 2025.