NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA), in partnership with the City of New Orleans Office of Community Development (OCD), announced a conditional funding award for the Tulane Avenue Redevelopment Project, a key initiative under the Strategic Redevelopment Framework to expand housing opportunities and strengthen neighborhoods.

Approved by the NORA Board of Commissioners during its April meeting, the conditional award advances plans to develop a non-congregate housing facility on the 2900 block of Tulane Avenue. The project will transform a collection of underutilized, city-owned properties into a housing development designed to serve individuals and families experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness, or otherwise meeting qualifying population definitions.

The selected development partner, HRI Communities, will lead the project and, upon completion, operate the facility.

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“This project reflects a coordinated effort to bring underutilized property back into commerce while addressing critical housing needs in our community,” said Adrienne Celestine, Chief of Real Estate Development and Strategy at NORA. “By leveraging federal resources and strong development partners, we are advancing a model that supports both immediate housing access and long-term stability for residents.”

The development will feature private, non-congregate units equipped with kitchens and bathrooms, along with supportive services designed to help residents transition to permanent housing.

The project is funded through federal HOME-ARP resources allocated to the City of New Orleans through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Through a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement, the City has designated NORA to administer these funds and oversee the redevelopment process in alignment with federal guidelines.

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The Tulane Avenue site spans approximately 35,000 square feet across multiple parcels, including frontage along Tulane Avenue, South Gayoso Street, and South Dupre Street. The project is part of a broader strategy to reinvest in key corridors while addressing housing instability across the city.

“This is part of a clear, strategic push to reinvest in our city, turning underused, city-owned properties into real opportunities for our residents,” said Mayor Helena Moreno. “We’re being intentional about strengthening key commercial corridors like Tulane Avenue and driving meaningful growth where it matters most.”

The Tulane Avenue Redevelopment Project was identified through a competitive Request for Proposals process and reflects ongoing coordination between NORA and the City under the Strategic Redevelopment Framework. The framework enables the redevelopment of underutilized City-owned properties by leasing sites to NORA, which then works with development partners to deliver housing and economic development projects.

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This is the first of many steps in the development process that will create housing for the city’s most vulnerable population. NORA and its partners will continue to work closely with the development team to meet all U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirements prior to the release of funds.

Additional project details, including design plans and timelines, will be shared as the project advances. Community engagement will be incorporated throughout the development process, including opportunities for public input once design concepts are available.

For more information on NORA’s initiatives and programs, visit noraworks.org.