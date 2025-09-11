Tulane Announces Institute of Advanced Energy Studies & $1.5M Gift

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS - At the second annual Tulane Future Energy Forum, being held Sept. 10–12, Tulane University President Michael A. Fitts announced the creation of the Tulane Institute of Advanced Energy Studies, a new initiative designed to unite the university’s wide-ranging expertise in energy.

“The inaugural Future Energy Forum last year was a transformative moment in the energy dialogue, and now we are building on that foundation to move these critical conversations forward,” Fitts said. “At this moment in history, perhaps no issue is more globally relevant than energy. Demand is skyrocketing, driven by AI and global industrialization. To meet this demand, we must address affordability, accessibility, and sustainability. There are no easy answers—and that is exactly why we are here today.”

Fitts emphasized Tulane’s unique position as a research university located in one of the world’s most significant regions for energy production, an area that also faces pressing environmental challenges.

He also noted that New Orleans sits near regions attracting billions of dollars in data center investment, recalling that last year’s Forum was where Meta announced its $10 billion plan to build its largest data center in north Louisiana.

“That announcement, made on this very stage, underscored how central Louisiana and Tulane are to the future of energy and technology,” he said. “And in the spirit of breaking news, I am thrilled to preview a major new initiative: the establishment of the Tulane Institute of Advanced Energy Studies.”

Fitts said the new flagship institute will serve as an umbrella for all of Tulane’s energy centers and initiatives, “connecting energy research, education, science, law, business, and beyond.”

He credited several leaders with shaping the launch of the new Institute:

Pierre Conner, Professor of Practice, Management Science and Executive Director of the Tulane Energy Institute;

Daniel F. Shantz, Associate Dean for Research and PhD Programs, Department of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering; and

Frédéric G. Sourgens — James McCulloch Chair in Energy Law, Tulane Law School, and Faculty Director of the Tulane Energy Law & Policy Center.

$1.5M Templeton Gift - Tulane Energy Institute

In addition, Tulane has also announced that it received a $1.5 million gift from alumnus Bill Templeton and his family to enhance hands-on learning opportunities and fuel continued innovation at the Tulane Energy Institute.

The gift will position the institute as a national leader in preparing students for high-impact careers across the energy sector and related fields. It will establish the Templeton Family Energy Endowed Fund and help the A. B. Freeman School of Business expand energy-related curriculum programs, foster new industry partnerships and professional networks, expand hands-on training for students and increase opportunities for graduates to launch careers.

In recognition of the gift, the institute’s state-of-the-art training center in the Goldring/Woldenberg Business Complex will be named the William M. Templeton Trading Center. Designed to simulate a commercial trading floor, the William M. Templeton Trading Center is a hub of experiential learning, featuring the latest technology in global markets and giving students immersive, real-world experience in portfolio modeling, commodity trading and energy analytics.

“Tulane is where long-range vision and practical, experiential learning meet,” said Bill Templeton, for whom the trading room will be named. Templeton earned both a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s in business administration from Tulane in 1973. “The Tulane Energy Institute equips students with the knowledge, skills and industry exposure they need to thrive in the energy sector immediately upon graduation as well as in fields like finance, technology and consulting. This gift is about shaping the next generation of leaders across these interconnected industries.”

An entrepreneur and founder of DCOR LLC, an offshore oil and gas production company in Oxnard, California, and the largest oil and gas operator off the coast of California, Bill Templeton joined his wife Stephanie and sons Alan and Ryan in making the gift. Alan Templeton, who graduated from the Freeman School with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance in 2002, is president and chief executive officer of DCOR and serves on the Tulane Energy Institute’s Advisory Council. Ryan Templeton is a DCOR board member and the founder and CEO of Templeton Development LLC of Florida, a significant real estate development company in Florida. Stephanie Templeton is the founder and manager of Castle Peak Ranch, a large ranching operation in Texas and Colorado.

“This isn’t just a boost — it’s a launchpad,” Freeman School Dean Paulo Goes said of the gift. “Bill Templeton’s vision and generosity will help us scale our programs, deepen industry ties and give our students a competitive edge in one of the world’s most complex and fast-evolving industries.”

Founded in 2004, the Tulane Energy Institute is an interdisciplinary unit that consolidates faculty expertise in the study of energy, including fossil fuels and renewable sources, across finance, accounting, marketing, management and legal studies. Its programs — including a new undergraduate energy certificate and the renowned Master of Management in Energy (MME) — equip students to thrive at the intersection of business strategy and energy innovation. The institute is also a key participant in the university’s annual Future of Energy Forum.

“This is a moment of acceleration, and this gift is a game-changer,” said Pierre Conner, Tulane Energy Institute’s executive director. “The Templeton Family Energy Funds will allow us to expand and enhance the kinds of real-world experiences that set our students apart — from working on industry-sponsored projects to mastering advanced tools used across the sector.”

Funding will support improvements to the William M. Templeton Trading Center and provide additional experiential learning options. The endowed fund will also provide sustained support for future generations of Tulanians, giving Tulane Energy Institute leadership the flexibility to strengthen student-focused programs and respond to the evolving demands of the energy sector.