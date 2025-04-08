Tulane Announces Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dr. Calvin Mackie, Founder and CEO of STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action, has been named the recipient of Tulane University’s Outstanding Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The honor was presented at the Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Awards Gala, held at the Audubon Tea Room in New Orleans. The award recognizes individuals whose entrepreneurial efforts have made a significant and lasting impact on their communities.

Dr. Mackie was honored for his trailblazing work in transforming STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and creating pathways for students in underserved communities. His contributions have been instrumental in bridging the diversity gap in STEM fields and providing young students with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed.

Along with Dr. Mackie, restaurateurs Emily and Alon Shaya were also celebrated at the event as Entrepreneurs of the Year for their innovative contributions to the restaurant industry. The gala, an annual event presented by Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business, celebrated the transformative power of entrepreneurship in New Orleans and beyond.

A Vision to Change Lives

Dr. Mackie, alongside his wife Tracy Mackie, a registered pharmacist, founded STEM NOLA in 2013 with the goal of inspiring young students to pursue STEM careers. Since its inception, STEM NOLA has expanded nationally through STEM Global Action, reaching over 200,000 students across the United States. The organization’s hands-on STEM programs help students develop critical skills, gain confidence, and ignite a passion for learning. In 2024 alone, STEM NOLA engaged 40,961 students in 14 states and 36 cities, offering programs such as STEM Fests, STEM Saturdays, Tech Camps, and the STEM Fellows program.

“We want to make STEM part of every child’s life,” Dr. Mackie said. “Our dream is a future where a million kids engage in STEM every Saturday, after school, and every weekend. These kids will grow up believing they can change the world and become the next generation of innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs.”

Why Dr. Mackie’s Work Matters

Dr. Mackie’s efforts directly address the lack of diversity in STEM fields, especially among underrepresented groups. Through STEM NOLA, students are exposed to high-demand fields such as technology, healthcare, and engineering—industries that offer high-paying, high-growth opportunities. By equipping students with the skills needed to succeed in these fields, STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action helps build a robust pipeline of talent to meet future workforce needs.

Impressive Growth and Impact

Over 200,000 students engaged since 2013

40,961 students engaged in 2024 across 14 states and 36 cities

STEM NOLA | Global Action provides free and low-cost STEM programs to thousands of families

Large-scale hands-on programs like STEM Fests and STEM Saturdays bring together students for engaging STEM activities

Volunteer STEM mentors, including college students and STEM professionals, amplify the organization’s outreach and impact

Dr. Mackie was introduced as Tulane University’s 2025 Social Entrepreneur of the Year by Daryn Dodson, the Founder and Managing Partner of Illumen Capital.

Breaking Barriers and Building Futures

Dr. Mackie’s leadership is breaking down barriers and creating inclusive programs that are culturally relevant for students of all backgrounds. By introducing STEM to children as young as four, STEM NOLA ensures that STEM education becomes an integral part of their lives. This early exposure lays a strong foundation for future academic and career success.

Dr. Mackie’s programs challenge the status quo by providing opportunities for those historically underrepresented in STEM fields. His work is empowering students to pursue careers in these high-demand sectors, while transforming the landscape of STEM education.

Looking to the Future

Dr. Mackie envisions a future where millions of students engage in STEM activities every weekend, equipped with the tools to shape their futures and transform the world. Beyond teaching technical skills, his work is about empowering students to dream big and become the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.