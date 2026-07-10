Tulane 2026 Future of Energy Forum Registration Opens

NEW ORLEANS – Registration is now open for the third annual Tulane Future of Energy Forum, a premier gathering that convenes leaders from industry, government, academia, finance, technology and policy to examine the forces reshaping the global energy landscape. Over three days, participants will explore the technological breakthroughs, market shifts and policy decisions driving one of the most consequential transformations of the 21st century.

The forum, which is free and open to the public, will take place on Tulane University’s uptown campus from Monday, Sept. 28, through Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The theme of this year’s event is “Connected Power: Connecting Leaders. Powering Progress.” It reflects the partnerships needed to meet growing energy demand, strengthen infrastructure, improve affordability and reliability, power economic growth and advance innovation and sustainability.

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“Meeting the world’s growing energy needs will require stronger connections across industries, disciplines and communities,” said Tulane University President Michael A. Fitts. “As a premier research university located in one of the world’s most important energy regions, Tulane is uniquely positioned to bring together leaders who can turn new ideas into practical solutions with both regional and global impact.”

Program Highlights

The 2026 forum will feature more than 40 sessions, including keynote conversations, panel discussions, technology demonstrations and networking opportunities. Last year’s event drew more than 1,700 participants and featured more than 125 speakers, including keynotes from Colette Hirstius, president of Shell USA, and Drew Marsh, chair and CEO of Entergy.

Initial speakers for 2026 Future of Energy Forum include:

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Speaker Organization / Role Jonathan Brightbill U.S. Department of Energy, General Counsel David LaCerte Federal Energy Regulatory Commission commissioner James “Jimmy” Story Former U.S. ambassador to Venezuela Kevin McMahon Shell, Vice President of Production Assets Chris Calavitta Oklo Inc., Head of Project Finance Jeffrey Cantin President, Solar Alternatives Inc. Holly Lichtenfeld Stepwise Electric, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Geoffrey Richardson ExxonMobil, Senior Vice President, Commercial Sonya Savage Former Alberta energy minister Ben Bordelon President and CEO, Bollinger Shipyards Jeremy Stine Louisiana Senate Majority Leader Jean-Paul Coussan Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Monique Edwards Louisiana Department of Conservation and Energy, Director of Water Administration Joan Michelson Host, Electric Ladies Podcast Marjorie McKeithen Jones Walker LLP partner; former Louisiana Mineral and Energy Board secretary and Louisiana Department of Natural Resources assistant secretary

Additional speakers and programming will be announced throughout the summer.

Future of Energy Forum Discussion Topics

Major areas of discussion will include:

Rising power demand and the rapid expansion of data centers

Grid reliability, affordability and infrastructure

Oil and gas production

Liquefied natural gas and global energy markets

Nuclear energy

Carbon capture and carbon markets

Critical minerals and global supply chains

Energy finance and investment

Artificial intelligence and energy

Energy policy and regulation

Workforce development

Sustainability and the energy transition

About the Forum

Tulane launched the Future of Energy Forum in 2024 as a marquee event to connect global energy expertise with the opportunities and challenges facing the Gulf South, one of the world’s leading centers for energy production, infrastructure, innovation and investment. Its programming brings together a broad range of perspectives to encourage practical, forward-looking approaches to energy reliability, affordability, security and sustainability.