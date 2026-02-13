Tujague’s Marks 170 Years of Creole Tradition

NEW ORLEANS – Founded in 1856, Tujague’s is marking its 170th anniversary this year, ranking it among the oldest continuously operating restaurants in the United States.

To commemorate the occasion, Tujague’s is reviving historic dishes from its cookbook, recreating its original table d’hôte structure and sharing the stories behind the food as a way of preserving Creole culinary traditions in the 21st century.

Mark Latter, owner of Tujague’s, said the restaurant’s longevity has depended not only on honoring tradition but also on adapting when necessary.

“From 1856 to 2013, the only offering was the Table d’ Hote menu. In 2013, we introduced the first ever à la carte menu to our guests,” said Latter. “We kept many of our traditional menu items, while adding new and a more modern take on Creole cuisine.”

Latter said the approach has allowed the restaurant to continue drawing tourists while sustaining a steady base of local patrons.

Resilience Through Crisis

Over 170 years, Tujague’s has endured wars, Prohibition, Hurricane Katrina and the COVID Shutdown.

“Like New Orleans is, Tujague’s has been resilient over the years audibling no matter the situation,” said Latter. “We were one of the first restaurants in the French Quarter to reopen after Hurricane Katrina. It was important to my father, who was the owner at the time, to have a place where guests could feel like they were back home and things were back to normal, even if it was just for the 90 minutes they were dining with us.”

Latter said the city had many first responders, while residents slowly trickled back into town.

“When Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, my father and I went to Lafayette to take shelter,” said Latter. “As soon as the Hurricane had passed and some roadways were cleared, we headed back to the city to assess the damage. The French Quarter did not flood, so we were able to get cleaned up and open to the public quickly.”

“I have to say that the pure joy of the guests having a meal again at Tujague’s after the devastation of Katrina reminded me why I love this industry,” said Latter.

Relocating to Preserve the Legacy

Tujague’s relocated in December 2020 after decades at its former home.

“When my father passed away in 2013, we were on the brink of closing, the lease had expired, and we originally were not offered a new lease,” said Latter. “With the help of locals and people from around the country, we were able to convince the building owner to extend the lease. When that lease expired, we had to decide to either move the restaurant or close it, and closing it was never an option in my mind.”

The move required careful planning to preserve the restaurant’s historic character.

“We took light fixtures, furniture, artifacts from the walls, and anything else we could that would help make the new Tujague’s location feel like the old. We went from 5500 sq ft to 14,000, so we had to get creative with each space to incorporate items from the old location to make it feel like you were dining in the old location,” said Latter. “We did, however, have to leave the oldest stand-up bar in America at the old location; this was the biggest downfall of the move.”

A Multigenerational Following

Latter said one of the most meaningful aspects of owning the restaurant has been its connection to generations of diners.

“In my 13 years as owner and 43 years with the restaurant being in my family, I have met so many great people from around the world. It is truly satisfying when I talk to guests who tell me they are the third generation in their family to dine at Tujague’s,” said Latter. “So many people share stories about how Tujague’s is special to them; some say that they were married at Tujague’s, or they recall their first fancy meal when their grandparents took them. Meeting new people and hearing their stories will never get old.”

170th Anniversary Programming

As part of the anniversary celebration, Tujague’s will revive its original Table d’Hôte structure, which was the restaurant’s only menu from 1856 to 2013. The five-course experience will be available nightly during dinner service and reflects how meals were historically served.

The restaurant will also offer a special two-course brunch.

Beginning in March, Tujague’s will highlight one historic dish each month from its cookbook as part of an ongoing effort to preserve and share its culinary history.

Beyond Tujague’s, Latter is founder and CEO of Latter Hospitality, the hospitality group that includes Tujague’s and other restaurant concepts.