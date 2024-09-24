Tujague’s Appoints Meg Gray As Executive Chef

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Tujague’s, the “birthplace of brunch,” the second oldest restaurant in New Orleans and the third oldest continuously operating restaurant in the U.S., is pleased to announce the appointment of Meg Gray as the new executive chef. Under the tutelage of Chef Gus Martin, Gray will continue her commitment to showcasing Tujague’s classic cuisine and bringing a fresh perspective to the menu.

“We are thrilled to promote Chef Meg to Executive Chef at Tujague’s,” said owner Mark Latter of Latter Hospitality in a press release. “Her passion for the rich history of New Orleans and her commitment to keeping the Tujague’s tradition alive while injecting her own creative spirit into the menu makes her the perfect choice to lead the kitchen. ”

Raised in the Midwest, Gray’s culinary aspirations began as a child while sitting in the kitchen, helping her grandmother cook, and staying up past her bedtime to sneak in some episodes of “Iron Chef.” What started as peeling potatoes and shucking corn evolved into a passion for cooking, and with each new family recipe, the dream only grew.

- Sponsors -

In 2015, Gray earned her degree in Culinary Arts from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology (OSUIT), where she met her mentor, Chef Bren Nimmo. While at OSUIT, Meg honed her culinary skills while learning the fundamentals of restaurant operations. Under the guidance of Chef Jonathan Moosmiller, CMC, she gained the confidence to take on more significant challenges and was encouraged to travel and seek opportunities for professional growth.

Her journey took her to Las Vegas, where she sharpened her skills as a chef at Hell’s Kitchen, Chef Gordan Ramsey’s renowned restaurant known for culinary precision and meticulous execution. In 2019, after spending time in Orlando and reconnecting with family, she finally answered the call from New Orleans. In 2022, Gray began working at Tujague’s and has spent the last two years learning under the mentorship of Executive Chef Gus Martin. Upon Martin’s retirement in 2024, Latter tapped Gray to take the reins, marking an exciting new chapter for Tujague’s.