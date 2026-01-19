Trump Set to Shape World Economic Forum

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is underway Jan. 19–23 in Davos, Switzerland, bringing together nearly 3,000 political, business and civic leaders for more than 200 sessions focused on global economic, geopolitical and technological issues.

President Trump is scheduled to speak Jan. 21 and his appearance is expected to shape much of the discussion. Key areas of debate include his use of tariffs and broader trade policy, his recent criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the implications for central bank independence, and his energy and climate agenda, which emphasizes expanded oil drilling over clean energy.

Other topics drawing attention include potential U.S. involvement in Iran and Venezuela, as well as Trump’s controversial push to take control of Greenland.

The American delegation led by Trump is the largest ever sent by a U.S. president to the forum, featuring multiple Cabinet secretaries and senior advisers.

401(k) Housing Down Payments

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett has said President Trump plans to use his WEF speech to unveil a housing affordability initiative that would allow Americans to tap funds in their 401(k) retirement accounts for down payments on a home. The proposal would mark a significant departure from current rules which generally impose penalties on early withdrawals.

While details on how the policy would work are still being finalized, critics and financial planners have raised concerns about the impact on long-term retirement savings. They warn that early withdrawals could significantly reduce compound growth over time, leaving retirees with smaller nest eggs and greater financial vulnerability if housing values decline.

The administration frames the proposal as part of a broader effort to address housing affordability, which has emerged as a central economic issue for U.S. voters as the 2026 congressional midterm elections approach this November. All 435 U.S. House seats and 35 Senate seats are up for election on Nov. 3, with control of Congress at stake.

Elevated mortgage rates, limited housing inventory and rising home prices have continued to strain buyers, particularly younger and first-time homebuyers, a group that is also facing growing uncertainty in the job market.

Generative AI and Early-Career Jobs

Alongside housing affordability, employment and labor market uncertainty are expected to be a key theme at the World Economic Forum, especially as generative AI reshapes entry-level work right when younger workers are trying to establish financial stability.

As business leaders and policymakers gather to discuss AI’s economic potential, participants are likely to focus on its implications for early-career job availability and long-term earnings prospects.

A World Economic Forum survey of 4,600 respondents ages 18 to 30 across 144 countries found that roughly two-thirds fear AI’s expansion will reduce entry-level job opportunities over the next three years. The concern is most pronounced in roles such as customer service, data entry and junior software development.

Recent labor data from Stanford researchers shows that in occupations most exposed to generative AI, employment among workers ages 22 to 25 has fallen about 13 percent relative to less-exposed jobs.

Diverse, High-Level WEF Lineup

This year’s Forum gathering marks one of the most diverse and high-level lineups ever held, with nearly 3,000 participants from more than 130 countries, including roughly 400 senior political figures and about 850 top chief executives and company chairs.

Besides Trump and the U.S. cohort, other leaders on hand range from French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Tech leaders such as Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella will also attend, highlighting how critical technology has become in shaping the world’s economy.