Trump Administration Halts 5 Offshore Wind Projects

NEW ORLEANS – The Trump administration announced Dec. 22 that it is pausing or halting leases for all five major offshore wind projects in the U.S. citing national security concerns. The U.S. Department of the Interior said the decision follows classified warnings related to potential impacts on defense systems.

The pause affects five Atlantic Coast wind projects that are under construction or moving toward construction: Vineyard Wind 1 off Massachusetts; Revolution Wind, serving Rhode Island and Connecticut; Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind’s commercial project; Sunrise Wind off New York; and Empire Wind 1, also off New York.

Interior officials said the concern centers on radar interference caused by large turbine blades and other reflective structures within offshore wind farms, which can create clutter on certain radar systems. In its statement, the department said the pause is intended to give federal agencies “time to work with leaseholders and state partners to assess and address these risks.”

- Sponsors -

By contrast, European countries with large offshore wind fleets have continued to build wind capacity while addressing radar concerns through coordination between defense agencies, regulators, and developers, rather than pausing projects outright.

“This action is a flashing red light for capital investment in clean energy projects. If you’ve gotten all your permits and spent billions of dollars, and even then they can pull the plug, well, who is going to want to put their money up?” said Michael Gerrard, director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University.

Blocking Clean Energy Projects

The decision comes as the federal government continues to move forward with offshore oil and gas development. Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of the Interior held its first Gulf oil and gas lease sale, drawing more than $279 million in high bids from energy companies seeking drilling rights across roughly 80 million acres of federal waters.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Taken together, the actions highlight a divergence in federal energy policy, with offshore wind projects paused amid a broader slowdown in clean energy development—including delayed approvals for onshore wind and solar on federal land—while oil and gas leasing continues under long-standing federal frameworks.

In Oct., the U.S. Department of Energy terminated roughly $7.56 billion in financial awards tied to more than 200 clean energy projects, citing economic and national security concerns. Independent tracking groups report that dozens of private-sector clean-technology projects, including solar, battery storage, and electric vehicles, have been delayed or canceled amid policy uncertainty.

A Government Accountability Office report released in April, “Offshore Wind Energy: Actions Needed to Address Gaps in Interior’s Oversight of Development,” found that wind turbines can reduce radar performance in certain situations but did not conclude that they fundamentally compromise national defense, noting that impacts are variable and often addressable.

- Sponsors -

What the Science Says About Radar Interference

Radar systems operate by transmitting electromagnetic waves and interpreting the signals that bounce back. Large metal structures, including turbine towers and rotating blades, can reflect those signals and complicate radar returns, a phenomenon well established in scientific and technical literature.

However, the extent of the impact varies significantly based on turbine location, radar type, and system design. Experts say the effects can often be mitigated through engineering solutions, improved radar processing, and coordinated siting.