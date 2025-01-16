TruFund Financial Services, Inc. Announces Dr. Kim Carter Evans as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK – Xavier University graduate Dr. Kim Carter Evans has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of TruFund Financial Services, Inc. in New York. TruFund is a mission-driven Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) financial institution dedicated to empowering underserved communities through capital access and innovative solutions with a focus on small businesses, community infrastructure, and inclusive economic growth.

With 13 years at TruFund and over 25 years in community, economic and small business development industries, Dr. Evans brings vision and commitment to expanding economic opportunities in underserved communities. She joined TruFund in 2012 and was responsible for resource development, strategic partnerships, and program implementation in the Louisiana market.

“Dr. Kim Carter Evans exemplifies the leadership, passion, and innovation that define TruFund’s mission,” said James H. Bason, President & CEO, TruFund. “Her strategic foresight has been instrumental in positioning TruFund as a leader in community development finance, and her vision for operational excellence ensures we are poised for continued success. Dr. Evans has been an indispensable leader at TruFund. Her expertise, unwavering dedication, and ability to inspire have played a crucial role in our success. As COO, alongside other senior leaders, she will continue to chart a bold path forward for TruFund and the communities we serve.”

Prior to joining TruFund, Dr. Evans served in roles of increasing responsibility with the State of Louisiana Department of Economic Development, the City of New Orleans Department of Economic Development, the United States Department of Commerce–Minority Business Development Agency, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation–Urban Entrepreneur Partnership. As a management and strategy consultant with CCMG Management, Dr. Evans served as senior business and municipal strategist. In addition to her professional achievements, Dr. Evans is deeply committed to volunteerism within the local community through board appointments and ministry service.

Dr. Evans’ promotion underscores TruFund’s dedication to fostering leadership from within that drives sustainable growth and impact. As COO, she will oversee the day-to-day operations of the organization, strategic initiatives, and partnerships that align with TruFund’s mission to build stronger, more equitable communities.

“As a third-generation entrepreneur, I grew up witnessing my grandfather and father operate their respective small businesses and firsthand know how access to resources not only transforms small business, but families and community,” said Evans. “It was those small businesses that charted my path and life mission to this work. This promotion is both a privilege and a responsibility that I embrace with enthusiasm. TruFund’s mission to create equitable access to capital has guided my professional journey, and I look forward to continuing to drive initiatives that empower communities and support entrepreneurs.”

Throughout her 13 years serving communities at TruFund spanning roles from business advisement, corporate communications and senior leadership, Dr. Evans has helped shape TruFund’s trajectory by:

● Contributing to and/or leading the securing of more than $45 million in resources to provide business education access to affordable capital and technical assistance to thousands of entrepreneurs alongside key stakeholders such as Walton Family Foundation, blue moon foundation, the Economic Development Administratration, JP Morgan Chase Advancing Cities, JP Morgan Chase, PNC Bank, Truist Foundation, Regions Foundation, Capital One Bank, Go Daddy, Charles Schwab and countless others.

● Leading the development and expansion of key programming such as the TruAccess Contractor Program, Small Business Resiliency Programming, Women in Business: An EmpowHERment Program and Financial Empowerment Programs.

● Leading and/or supporting the growth of the TruFund footprint to include the expansion of the Texas Market to include 3 Major Cities of Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth and the opening and immersion into Georgia (Atlanta Metropolitan Statistical Area).

● Leading the elevation of the TruFund brand to now be a recognized and a go-to CDFI

● Leading the advancement of TruFund’s DEIA Initiative to include national and international exposure to our work.

● Championing the release of TruFund’s new TruImpact Report and leading the expansion of TruImpact Week to include the first TruImpact Awards, honoring TruFund’s partners and stakeholders (held in NYC Fall 2024).

Dr. Evans holds advanced degrees in organizational and business psychology, business administration, and entrepreneurship. With over 20 years of experience as a business and economic development professional having worked in both the government and nonprofit sector, Dr. Evans has extensive experience in development strategy consulting, federal fund administration to include Community Development Block Grant funds (CDBG), strategic partnership and relationship management.