Trombone Shorty Partners with New Orleans-Based Mocktail Brand Mockly

NEW ORLEANS (press relaase) — Ahead of his highly anticipated performance at Super Bowl LIX, celebrated New Orleans musician Trombone Shorty (Troy Andrews) has announced his investment in Mockly, a premium canned mocktail brand rooted in his hometown. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to celebrating the essence of New Orleans through innovation, culture, and inclusivity.

For Trombone Shorty, who has famously never consumed alcohol, Mockly represents a product that aligns with his lifestyle and values. As a longtime fan of the brand, Andrews saw an opportunity to not only invest but to help share Mockly’s story with a broader audience.

The partnership also aims to blend Andrews’ artistic influence with Mockly’s mission of reimagining social experiences. Trombone Shorty is known for his performances at iconic New Orleans events such as his closing out the New Orleans Jazz Fest, the Shorty Gras party at the culmination of the Krewe of Freret parade at Mardi Gras World, and his hosting of the electrifying Treme Threauxdown.

- Sponsors -

Mockly’s founders expressed their excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing how it brings together two symbols of New Orleans’ creativity and community spirit. Founded in 2020, Mockly has quickly earned a reputation as a trailblazer in the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (RTD) market.

In addition to its local presence, Mockly is expanding nationally, bringing the flavors of New Orleans to a wider audience. Popular varieties include mocktails inspired by classic cocktails, infused with local ingredients and crafted to deliver a sophisticated, flavorful experience with compelling names like Madame L’Orang, Love Bite, and Baron Von Blue.

Together with Trombone Shorty, the brand is setting a new standard for non-alcoholic beverages that embody the spirit of New Orleans.