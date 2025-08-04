Trombone Shorty Academy Announces Program

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Trombone Shorty Foundation has announced that the Trombone Shorty Academy is now open for 2025/26 registration. A free after-school program for New Orleans youth ages 12–18, the Trombone Shorty Academy is based on Danny Barker’s Fairview Baptist Church Brass Band program—the exact path that led its namesake, Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews, to success as a world-renowned performer.

Students enrolled in the program not only learn how to play in a musical ensemble but also begin to understand and appreciate the history of New Orleans music and the theory behind it. They meet on Monday evenings from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. throughout the school year.

Students enrolled in the program receive weekly instruction in brass band music, enjoy exciting performance opportunities, take part in a class trip, and more—but space is limited. The deadline to register is Aug. 22, and auditions will be held on Monday, Aug. 25—all students, regardless of instrument or past participation in the Trombone Shorty Academy, are required to audition for the program. After registering, each student will receive a link to schedule their audition time.

Students in the Trombone Shorty Academy should have at least one year of prior experience on their instrument through private lessons, school band or orchestra, or other community groups. If you know a student who would be a great fit for the program, please have them register by Aug. 22 at this link.

The Trombone Shorty Academy Alumni Band recently returned from its first European tour, with daily performances at Switzerland’s Ascona Jazz Festival and a main stage appearance at Copenhagen Jazz Festival’s Roots & Jazz. Earlier this year, students from the most recent Academy class also traveled to Cuba as part of the annual Getting Funky In Havana trip, where they collaborated with local musicians and explored the deep musical and cultural ties between Havana and New Orleans.

In addition to fall registration, the Trombone Shorty Academy will be participating in the second annual Back to School Jam, happening on Aug. 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center. Hosted by the New Orleans Music Education Collaborative (NOMEC) and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, this event is an open-house style showcase of youth music programs from across the Greater New Orleans area.

Participants can meet with representatives from leading music education organizations, including Trombone Shorty Academy, learn about class offerings and program details, register for fall programming on-site, enjoy live performances by student groups and faculty from participating programs, and catch a special set by The Original Pinettes Brass Band.

For more information, please visit tromboneshortyfoundation.org.

About Trombone Shorty Foundation

The Trombone Shorty Foundation began with a simple goal: Preserving New Orleans’s vibrant musical spirit through the next generation, inspiring and educating a new cohort of players on the unique sound of their soulful city. As the Shorty Foundation’s programs expanded, it became clear that raw talent on an instrument deserved to be bolstered by mentorship and real-world music industry experience.

With that, programs like the Trombone Shorty Academy, the Music Industry Apprenticeship Program, the Fredman Music Business Institute, and the Shorty Foundation’s Cultural Experiences program were developed to ensure these young musicians and aspiring music business professionals have the tools to navigate a music career, should they choose to pursue one, through mentorship, scholarships, instruction, work-based learning, and real-world touring experiences.

Throughout its broad array of programming, students supported by the Trombone Shorty Foundation will garner the skills to enter the world of professional music, wearing their New Orleans upbringing like a badge of honor on any stage or in any studio around the world.