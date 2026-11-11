TriNova Announces $9M Sulphur Expansion

SULPHUR, La. — TriNova Inc. has announced that it will invest $9 million to establish a new office and training facility in Calcasieu Parish, bringing hands-on technical training and process support closer to the industrial employers and operations that anchor the region’s economy.

TriNova is expected to create 126 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $95,000, which is 54% above the average parish wage, while retaining 31 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will result in an additional 213 indirect jobs, for a total of 339 potential new job opportunities in Southwest Louisiana.

TriNova: Expanding Southwest Louisiana Operations

The new facility in Sulphur will become the permanent home for TriNova’s Southwest Louisiana operations, which are currently based at the SEED Center in Lake Charles. The site will provide dedicated space for technical training, personalized service and process solutions, expanding the company’s capacity to serve industrial customers across the region. Construction is expected to be completed in June 2028.

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“TriNova has built strong relationships with Louisiana’s industrial employers, and this investment brings the company even closer to the customers and communities it serves,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “Its decision to grow in Sulphur reflects the confidence companies continue to place in Louisiana as a long-term partner.”

“Our customers in Louisiana have trusted us for years, and we want to demonstrate our commitment to the community by saying we’re here, we’re invested, and we want to grow with you as partners,” said TriNova CEO and President Robbie Watson. “We are excited about what this means for our team, our customers, and the future we’re building together in Sulphur. We look forward to continuing to deliver the expertise, solutions, and service our customers have come to expect.”

TriNova provides industrial instrumentation, automation, technical training and maintenance services to customers in industries including oil and gas, chemicals, power generation and water treatment. The company has operated for more than 70 years and serves more than 1,000 industrial facilities nationwide, with a workforce of more than 200 employees. Its Louisiana operations include locations in Gonzales and Southwest Louisiana.

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“We’re excited to welcome TriNova’s $9 million investment to our area and the opportunities it will create for families across Calcasieu Parish,” said Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Brian Abshire. “The creation of over 100 high-paying jobs, along with a dedicated training facility, is a testament to the strength of our workforce and the continued confidence companies have in our community. We appreciate their commitment to Calcasieu Parish and Southwest Louisiana and look forward to the positive impact this investment will have for years to come.”

The expansion comes amid continued industrial investment in Southwest Louisiana, particularly in liquefied natural gas production and related infrastructure. Major projects include Woodside Energy’s $17.5 billion Louisiana LNG development in Calcasieu Parish and the $1.6 billion Black Bayou Energy Hub expansion announced in September. Such investments are contributing to demand for the technical services, equipment maintenance and workforce training provided by companies such as TriNova.

“After getting a foothold here in Southwest Louisiana through an initial office in the SEED Center’s incubation space, we are excited to see TriNova expand into a fuller presence locally,” said SWLA Economic Development Alliance Vice President of Economic Development Paul Moses. “These are high-paying technical jobs that support our region’s industries, and we are thrilled they are now investing in their own building that will enable them to continue to grow and thrive here in Southwest Louisiana.”

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To secure the project in Sulphur, the state of Louisiana offered TriNova a competitive incentives package that includes customized workforce recruitment assistance through LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s High Impact Jobs program.