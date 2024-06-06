Treasure Chest Opens New Land-Based Casino in Kenner

KENNER, La. – The Treasure Chest Casino’s new $100 million land-based casino has opened at 4540 Williams Boulevard in Kenner.

A property of Boyd Gaming Corporation, the casino opened in 1994 on a riverboat just across the Lake Pontchartrain levee from its new location. A 2018 law change allowed the Treasure Chest and the state’s other riverboat casinos to move their operations onshore.

The new property offers a single-level casino floor, expanded dining options, 8,000 square feet of meeting space, and an expansive parking lot. Mississippi-based Yates Construction was the general contractor for the project.

“The all-new Treasure Chest is a fantastic new addition to the Kenner community,” said Kim Etland, vice president and general manager of Treasure Chest, in a press release. “We listened to our loyal customers and the community in designing and developing this property with a spacious, comfortable and modern gaming floor, as well as expanded food offerings, space for meetings and convenient parking options. This is truly an all-new entertainment experience, and we are excited for everyone to experience what the new Treasure Chest has to offer.”

The new casino floor has 48,000-square-feet of gaming space with more than 900 slot machines and a fresh mix of 32 table games. There also are four new restaurants: Alder & Birch Steakhouse, Lakeside Café, Infusion and The Game.

“Designed with a more modern aesthetic than the riverboat it replaced, Treasure Chest seamlessly blends modern freshness with nods to classic French architecture and décor,” a casino spokesperson said. “The wallpaper throughout the property features an intricate wrought iron-inspired pattern, developed in tribute to the wrought-iron balconies of New Orleans. The artwork behind the Boyd Rewards desk draws inspiration from the vibrant spirit of Mardi Gras, which from a distance creates the illusion of looking down from a beloved French Quarter balcony.”