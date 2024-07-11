Traveling This Summer? Prepare for Packed Beaches and Long Lines

NEW YORK (AP) — Families want to travel this summer. A study from Booking.com reveals an 8% increase in searches for family accommodations for the summer season. The demand exists for a family summer getaway; however, traveling this time of year comes with a series of headaches.

One of the busiest times of year for travel, summer brings images of packed beaches, long lines at theme parks, and soaring temperatures to mind. If unprepared, summer vacations bring more havoc than peace to families looking to spend quality time together. In fact, quality time ranks high as a motivating factor for travel this summer.

Travel experts recognize the necessity of traveling during the summer season, with kids off from school and parents more easily able to take time away from work. However, this means a high likelihood of encountering more crowds while traveling this time of year. As these experts point out, several strategies exist when planning a successful trip despite the hurdles. Building in ample breaks and circumventing busy destinations helps to ensure a more enjoyable experience for everyone.

Prepare for Heat and Crowds

Summer travel comes with its own unique set of challenges, especially high temperatures and crowds. With school out for the season, families often rely on summer as the most convenient time to travel, making destinations busier. Families visiting popular destinations like Disney World in the summer will see increased wait times, but as Mikkel Woodruff, editor of Sometimes Home, points out, that comes with the territory. “For many, it’s the best time to travel.”

Woodruff recommends navigating crowds and congestion by spending time at the hotel. She continues, “It may be advantageous to consider enjoying its amenities, like the spa and the pool, by day and then going to the park at night for fewer lines and fireworks.”

Another way to avoid crowds involves strategically planning breaks throughout the day without leaving the theme parks. Gavin Doyle, founder of Mickey Visit and best-selling author of Disneyland Secrets, points out that breaks throughout the day don’t require leaving the theme parks.

“When traveling during the busiest seasons, build in a break period with a rough schedule. For Disney and Universal trips, make dining reservations in advance so you know you’ll have the opportunity to relax.” Advance meal reservations also guarantees some time in the air conditioning, a must during the summer months. Another way to find air conditioning? Kimberly Fidler, Vice President of Marketing for Getaway Today, suggests visitors, “stick to indoor shows or longer attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean during the heat of the day.”

For families at Disney parks eager to check every ride off the to-do list, prolonged breaks to cool down and remain comfortable take too much time. Doobie Moseley, co-founder of Laughing Place, reminds families to put things in perspective. “Growing up, our goal was always to have fun, not to get maximum value. So, if we did fewer attractions but enjoyed the journey more, that was more important than getting on every last ride. So I suggest not over-pushing your little ones. Monitor their ‘having fun’ level. Often, their best memories are of time in the hotel swimming pool, not waiting in long lines.”

High temperatures, humidity, and thunderstorms commonly disrupt vacations this time of year, freelance journalist and theme park expert Megan duBois explains. “The weather can bring major impacts to summer travel like nearly daily thunderstorms at Orlando’s popular theme parks or hurricanes disrupting cruises.”

duBois urges families to consider purchasing travel insurance in the summer months to protect their itineraries from inclement weather. “You never know when something is going to happen, and in general, travel insurance is not super expensive,” she adds.

Consider Lesser-Known Destinations

While families flock to Central Florida or Southern California to visit famous attractions this summer, experts advise travelers to consider under-the-radar destinations. Danny Newman, travel writer and founder of What’s Danny Doing, reminds those researching summer travel destinations that a popular destination “is less likely to tick the right boxes if your priority is peace, quiet, and affordable prices!”

Newman advises, “Look for places with similar attractions to your first-choice destination. An example might be going somewhere in Eastern Europe instead of Italy or France. Countries there are full of history, culture, natural beauty, and fantastic summer weather but less well-known. They’re cheaper and less crowded as a result.”

duBois points out that B-list destinations also exist in the theme park sphere. “If you want to travel to Orlando for its theme parks, try Dollywood instead. The swap will almost always guarantee that you get a better price on hotels and theme park tickets, but the destination will also be more enjoyable because there will be fewer people.”

Few summer destinations provide low crowds, idyllic temperatures, and affordable prices. Sarah Gilliland, founder of On the Road With Sarah, says crowds and heat are getting harder to dodge. “Beaches and theme parks are busier in the summer, but theme parks are busy year-round these days. Set your expectations accordingly, and plan rest days or pool days between fun vacation activities.” Heading into a summer holiday with the proper mindset helps mitigate disappointment when temperatures climb and crowds appear.

By Carly Neil

