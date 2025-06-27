Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Tourism

Travel Ban Raises Concerns for New Orleans Tourism, Workforce

June 27, 2025   |By
Travel Ban Raises Concerns for New Orleans Tourism, Workforce
Travel Ban Raises Concerns for New Orleans Tourism, Workforce. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – President Trump’s 2025 travel ban is reshaping the outlook for U.S. tourism and workforce needs, prompting concerns about economic impacts in the New Orleans region even as strong gains in visitor numbers reach pre-pandemic levels. President Trump’s 2025 travel ban prohibits entry to the U.S. for nationals of 12 countries (Afghanistan, Myanmar,

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter