Travel Ban Raises Concerns for New Orleans Tourism, Workforce

NEW ORLEANS – President Trump’s 2025 travel ban is reshaping the outlook for U.S. tourism and workforce needs, prompting concerns about economic impacts in the New Orleans region even as strong gains in visitor numbers reach pre-pandemic levels.

President Trump’s 2025 travel ban prohibits entry to the U.S. for nationals of 12 countries (Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen) and imposes stricter visa rules on seven more (Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela). Most travel and immigration from these nations are suspended indefinitely.

Although citizens from the banned nations accounted for only about 0.3% of U.S. overseas visitors in 2024 (about 1% including partially restricted countries), the ban has broader implications. Analysts warn it could damage America’s reputation as a welcoming destination and impact business, tourism, and workforce availability.

Impact on Tourism

New Orleans & Company recently announced a significant milestone in the city’s economic recovery: in 2024, more than 19 million people visited New Orleans, marking the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic—and only the second time in history—that the city’s visitation numbers have surpassed this threshold. However, visitor numbers in 2025 may fall short, despite significant efforts by New Orleans & Company and other regional tourism initiatives.

“The recent administrative proclamation limiting entry to the United States for nationals of certain foreign countries (19 total) deemed to have inadequate identity management and information-sharing practices (aka “travel ban”) is unlikely to cause a drastic reduction in tourism,” said Jamey E. Petri, Shareholder in the Austin office of Ogletree Deakins. “It is unclear, however, whether the rest of the world will decide to tour elsewhere based on the general unease within the worldwide community related to unannounced immigration proclamations. Overall, this evolving and unpredictable landscape could leave summer travelers looking for other, more predictable travel destinations.”

The World Travel & Tourism Council projects a $12.5 billion loss in international visitor spending for the U.S. in 2025 due to declining overseas travel. Data already show a roughly 6% drop in international arrivals and a 12% decline in European bookings after the announcement of the ban.

U.S. inbound travel, particularly from Canada, declined sharply in 2025. Canadian land border crossings into the U.S. fell by 38% year-over-year in May, with same-day travels down 40% compared to last year. Air travel from Canada to the U.S. also plunged, with a 24% drop in May, and overall Canadian trips by all modes dropped about 19% in April.

In 2024, visitors to the New Orleans region spent $10.4 billion and supported over 80,000 hospitality jobs, but this could be in jeopardy as industry leaders argue the travel ban sends a message that the U.S. is unwelcoming, undermining efforts to promote New Orleans as a global destination.

Workforce Pipelines

Beyond tourism, the ban exacerbates labor shortages in Louisiana’s economy. Sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, construction, and petrochemicals rely on immigrant workers, including professionals from banned countries.

“The United States is home to many immigrants hoping to find success and prosperity. Recent administrative actions terminating work authorization of certain foreign nationals cause disruption especially in the hospitality and construction sectors,” said Petri. “Increased enforcement activity can also frustrate workforce pipelines leaving employers with unanticipated staffing needs.”

In healthcare, foreign-born doctors and nurses help fill critical roles, especially in rural areas. Industries like manufacturing and petrochemicals also depend on immigrants. Louisiana’s universities and tech sector feel the impact too. Some graduate students have already been unable to secure visas for upcoming semesters, threatening academic collaboration and the region’s competitiveness in emerging industries.

“Historically, the hospitality and construction industry have seen higher rates of government audit and enforcement and that seems to be holding under the current administration,” said Petri. “New Orleans is a big player in both industries, so it is critical that employers with operations in the New Orleans region work with trusted legal partners to ensure the company is prepared for anticipated actions and can adapt to unexpected or unannounced administrative actions like the recent travel ban and work authorization terminations.”