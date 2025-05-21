Transplant Institute’s Kidney Program Achieves ELITE Status

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Health proudly shares its kidney transplant program, part of the Ochsner Transplant Institute, has been awarded ELITE Status within the credentialed Programs of Excellence transplant network by INTERLINK COE Networks & Programs. ELITE Status is awarded to only a select few programs nationwide certifying delivery of superior transplant care.

To earn this level of recognition, programs demonstrate superior results and exceptional performance based on a range of validated, risk-adjusted metrics. Programs with this designation achieve an INTERLINK Performance Model score statistically higher than their peers.

“Reaching ELITE Status is only possible because of the dedication of each member of our care team. The kidney transplant program and the Ochsner Transplant Institute only succeed in such a complex field as transplant when an entire team works in unison to deliver high-quality care. We are honored to receive this recognition and to be trusted to care for our patients during the most vulnerable time of their lives,” said Ari Cohen, MD, MD, MBA, FRCSC, FACS, director, Ochsner Transplant Institute.

For decades, Ochsner’s kidney transplant program has provided hope for patients, combining innovative medical approaches with compassionate, patient-centered care. The first kidney transplant performed at Ochsner took place in 1973.

This once-groundbreaking procedure has become a trusted standard of care at Ochsner, and more than 3,500 kidney and kidney-pancreas transplants have been performed over the past 52 years. The multidisciplinary teams, including surgeons, transplant nephrologists, certified transplant coordinators, social workers, nurses, and pharmacists, work tirelessly striving for the best possible outcomes while utilizing the top advancements in medicine with a deeply rooted commitment to excellence to their patients.

To learn more about the kidney transplant program and the Ochsner Transplant Institute, visit ochsner.org/transplant.

