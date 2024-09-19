TradesFutures and Alabama Showcase Mobile Career Expo at Tradeswomen Build Nations Conference

NEW ORLEANS — From Sept. 25 to 28, the Tradeswomen Build Nations (TWBN) Conference in New Orleans will feature a Mobile Career Expo, presented by TradesFutures and powered by ALEX: The Alabama Experience. The event aims to connect attendees with career opportunities in the building and construction trades.

Participants can engage with virtual reality (VR) demonstrations, simulating experiences in 14 different trades. The expo will also feature 14 information screens detailing Apprenticeship Readiness Programs (ARPs) and Registered Apprenticeships, providing valuable resources for those looking to enter the construction industry.

The Mobile Career Expo at the Tradeswomen Build Nations Conference will take place at the Hilton Whale Wall Lot, located at 728 Convention Center Blvd in New Orleans, from September 25 to 28, 2024, daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and is free to all attendees and local residents.