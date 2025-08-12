Trader Joe’s New Orleans Brings 80 Jobs

NEW ORLEANS – Trader Joe’s will open a new store in New Orleans on Aug. 14, further expanding the grocery chain’s footprint in the region and adding a fresh retail anchor to the Tulane Avenue corridor.

The 9,683-square-foot store, located at 2501 Tulane Ave. at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and South Rocheblave St., is directly across from the VA hospital and within blocks of the Lafitte Greenway and Tulane Medical Center. It will be the third Trader Joe’s in Louisiana, joining existing locations in Baton Rouge (opened in 2013) and Metairie (opened in 2015). The new Tulane Avenue location is expected to attract additional foot traffic from nearby businesses.

The grand opening will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:55 a.m. on Aug. 14, followed by the official opening at 9 a.m. Store Captain Rachelle Haddad-Martinez and a team of “crew members” — as Trader Joe’s employees are called — will greet customers at the door.

- Sponsors -

Colette Wharton, regional director and asset manager at the Feil Organization, which owns the property, said the store’s debut is part of a larger vision for revitalizing Tulane Avenue. “Thursday’s opening of Trader Joe’s marks a transformative milestone in the resurgence of the Tulane Avenue corridor and the Feil Organization’s long-term vision for this city,” Wharton said. “We saw the potential in this site from the very beginning, and now, that belief is becoming a reality. Trader Joe’s brings new energy, jobs, and opportunity to New Orleans, and we’re proud to have played a role in shaping that future.”

The store has hired 80 people from the surrounding community, with additional staff transferring from other locations. Trader Joe’s emphasizes neighborhood hiring as part of its operating model, aiming to create a familiar and customer-focused atmosphere in each store.

Founded in 1967 in the Los Angeles area, Trader Joe’s has grown to more than 585 locations in 42 states and Washington, D.C. Its stores are known for unique private-label products, affordable pricing, and a lively in-store culture that includes Hawaiian-shirt-clad employees, hand-painted signage, and rotating seasonal selections.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Trader Joe’s New Orleans Brings 80 Jobs. Getty image.

Trader Joe’s Neighborhood Shares Program

The new store will participate in Trader Joe’s Neighborhood Shares Program, which donates 100 percent of unsold but still-edible food to local nonprofit organizations every day of the week. While specific New Orleans partners have not yet been named, the program in other cities has supported food banks, shelters, and community kitchens.

Tulane Ave. Corridor

Tulane Avenue has undergone steady redevelopment fueled by the expansion of nearby medical facilities and new mixed-use projects. For the Feil Organization, which has invested in multiple New Orleans properties, landing Trader Joe’s as a tenant signals confidence in the area’s continued economic growth.

The Metairie Trader Joe’s offers a glimpse into the potential local impact. Since its opening, that store has spurred additional retail activity nearby, drawn shoppers from a wide geographic range, and developed a strong customer base.

- Sponsors -

For residents who have been driving to Metairie for years to get favorites like “Everything But the Bagel” seasoning or frozen mandarin orange chicken, the Aug. 14 opening means a shorter trip and a new reason to visit a corridor that’s a destination in its own right.

Trader Joe’s – Store Details

The Tulane Avenue store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Customers attending the grand opening can expect the company’s trademark “Fearless Flyer” product guides, shelves stocked with fall seasonal items, and artwork and signage created specifically for the New Orleans location.

Job seekers interested in future openings can visit traderjoes.com/careers.

The Feil Organization Portfolio

The Feil Organization has over 70 years of expertise and a diverse portfolio of over 24 million square feet in industrial, commercial, and retail, over 5,000 residential properties, and thousands of acres of undeveloped land across the United States.

In Metairie and New Orleans, Feil’s portfolio spans 7 million square feet of office, industrial, retail and multifamily space across 30 properties. In 2013, Feil facilitated the lease and construction of New Orleans’ first Costco store, located at 3900 Dublin St. Other significant properties include Lakeside Shopping Center, Lakeway, Causeway Plaza, Galleria and Oakwood Corporate Center.