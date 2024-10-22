Trader Joe’s East Purchases Former Our Lady of Lourdes School

NEW ORLEANS (Oct. 21, 2024) – According to Elifin Realty, Trader Joe’s East Inc. has purchased the Our Lady of Lourdes School property.

The price is currently withheld for the address listed at 2437 Jena St. and 2428 Napoleon Ave. Trader Joe’s East Inc. retails food products including bakery, beverages, cheese, frozen meals and snacks in the United States.

As reported by Biz in May, the City Planning Commission granted unanimous approval for a conditional use permit for a grocery store exceeding 10,000 square feet that will sell packaged alcoholic beverages at the intersection of Freret and Napoleon, the site of the closed Our Lady of Lourdes school. This approval is contingent upon the Historic District Landmarks Commission’s consent to demolish the existing school building, designed by architect Philip P. Cazale and completed in 1957.

Trader Joe’s corporate representatives were mum on the purchase initially.

Polina Sleptsova, a specialist in uptown retail sales and leasing at ELIFIN Commercial Realty, shared her insights on Trader Joe’s decision to open a new store in the uptown area.

“As a retail sales and leasing specialist at ELIFIN Commercial Realty, I have seen how significant retail developments impact property values and community dynamics in New Orleans,” said Sleptsova. “The opening of Trader Joe’s on Freret Street marks an important enhancement to our retail landscape, especially following the success of their store in Metairie. With their established brand and loyal customer base, this new location is expected to boost property values in the vicinity by driving increased foot traffic and consumer demand. Additionally, Trader Joe’s presence will invigorate the local community by attracting diverse businesses and creating new job opportunities, ultimately fostering growth and enhancing the neighborhood’s appeal.”