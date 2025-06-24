Trader Joe’s Coming to Tulane Ave. via Feil Organization

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Feil Organization, a premier national real estate investment firm, has confirmed the upcoming opening of Trader Joe’s at 2501 Tulane Avenue in New Orleans. Known for its curated, community-centered experience, Trader Joe’s is expected to open its doors soon.

“Bringing the first Trader Joe’s to New Orleans is not just a milestone for the vitality of the Tulane Avenue corridor – it’s a proud moment for the Feil Organization after years of collaboration and a meaningful win for the entire community,” said Colette Wharton, Regional Director/Asset Manager at The Feil Organization. “From day one, our goal was to unlock the potential of this premier location to deliver lasting value to the region. The arrival of Trader Joe’s is a testament to that vision, and we’re incredibly grateful to our exceptional planning, design, construction, and development partners for helping bring it to life.”

Feil acquired the site and assembled multiple parcels at 2501 – 2537 Tulane Avenue in 2016 with the intent to contribute to the transformation of Tulane Avenue into a vibrant, connected corridor within the New Orleans community.

- Sponsors -

In 2023, Feil signed a retail lease with Trader Joe’s for the construction of a new 13,368-square-foot grocery store. It tapped Sherman Strategies for its land use planning expertise, SCNZ Architects as the designer, Landis Construction as the general contractor and Metairie Bank for financing. Colette Wharton and Katina Spera represented Feil and Rich Lobkowicz of District Real Estate Advisors and Chris Ross of NAI Latter & Blum represented Trader Joe’s.

In Metairie and New Orleans, Feil’s portfolio spans 7 million square feet of office, industrial, retail and multifamily space across 30 properties. In 2013, Feil facilitated the lease and construction of New Orleans’ first Costco store, located at 3900 Dublin St. Other significant properties include Lakeside Shopping Center, Lakeway, Causeway Plaza, Galleria and Oakwood Corporate Center.

For more information, please visit Trader Joe’s website.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

About Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s is a national chain of neighborhood grocery stores. We are committed to providing our customers outstanding value in the form of the best quality products at the best everyday prices. Through our rewarding products and knowledgeable, friendly Crew Members, we have been transforming grocery shopping into a welcoming journey full of discovery and fun since 1967.

At Trader Joe’s, you won’t find a lot of branded items. Instead, you’ll discover a store full of unique and interesting products, along with everyday basics, in the Trader Joe’s label.

Our buyers travel the world searching for products we think are exceptional and will find a following among our customers. To earn a spot on our shelves, each product is submitted to a rigorous tasting panel process, in which every aspect of quality is investigated in context of the price we can offer. If a product is assessed as an outstanding value, it becomes an essential part of the Trader Joe’s shopping adventure.

- Sponsors -

We know that maintaining our everyday focus on value is vital, which is why we don’t have sales, we don’t offer coupons, and there are no loyalty programs or membership cards to swipe at our stores. Trader Joe’s believes every customer should have access to the best prices on the best products every day. To consistently deliver value:

We buy direct from suppliers whenever possible, we bargain hard to get the best price, and then pass the savings on to you. We buy in volume and contract early to get the best prices. If an item doesn’t pull its weight in our stores, it goes away, making room for another innovative new product. Most grocers charge their suppliers fees for putting an item on the shelf. This results in higher prices… so we don’t do it.

We keep our costs low because every penny we save is a penny you save. We want our customers’ experience while shopping in our stores to be rewarding, eventful and fun. Our helpful, friendly Crew Members take care in maintaining safe and inviting neighborhood stores; in crafting creative, informative signage to support our customers’ understanding of our products; and in creating a store environment that imparts adventure, humor and a warm sense of community.

Simply put, every time a customer shops with us, we want them to be able to say, “Wow! That was enjoyable, and I got a great deal. I look forward to coming back!”

About the Feil Organization

The Feil Organization is a real estate investment, management, and development firm based in New York City with over 70 years of expertise. Feil’s diverse portfolio commands over 24 million square feet in industrial, commercial, and retail, over 5,000 residential properties, and thousands of acres of undeveloped land across the United States.