Tracey’s Original Irish Channel Bar Announces New Location

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tracey’s Original Irish Channel Bar, a cornerstone of New Orleans’ vibrant hospitality scene, announced the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location at 3226 Magazine Street. The event takes place Feb. 20 at 3:00 p.m. marking a milestone as Tracey’s moves a few blocks upriver from its original site.

Owned and operated by Jeffrey and Jaimee Carreras, Tracey’s has been a beloved gathering spot, known for its lively atmosphere, delectable comfort food, and dedicated sports fan base. The Carreras duo brings a wealth of experience to the establishment, having previously managed an iconic Irish Channel Bar for 12 years before opening Tracey’s in 2010. Their deep-rooted commitment to the New Orleans hospitality industry is evident in their hands-on approach and passion for creating memorable experiences for their patrons.

The new 9,000-square-foot space at 3226 Magazine Street offers an expanded kitchen, allowing for an enriched menu that includes the traditional New Orleans-style comfort foods like their world-famous Roast Beef Po boys swimming in garlic brown gravy! Sports enthusiasts will appreciate the enhanced viewing experience with 20+ TVs, and the addition of an upstairs area dedicated to pinball machines adds a nostalgic touch for gaming aficionados.

“We’re beyond thrilled to open our doors at this new location,” said Jeffrey Carreras. “Magazine Street has always been a special place for us, and this move allows us to offer even more to our customers—more space, more food options, and an even better environment for catching a game. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our new home.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature local officials, long-time customers, and community members, celebrating this new chapter in Tracey’s storied history. Guests are invited to join the festivities, savor classic Tracey’s dishes, and explore the enhanced space that continues the tradition of excellence established by the Carreras family.