Touro Ranked No. 1 in Louisiana for Rehabilitation

NEW ORLEANS – Touro, Louisiana’s longest-standing hospital, has been ranked the No. 1 hospital in the state for rehabilitation by U.S. News & World Report, recognizing the hospital’s commitment to helping patients recover, regain independence and return to the people, activities and communities that matter most to them.

Founded in 1852, Touro is part of the New Orleans-based LCMC Health hospital system and has cared for generations of New Orleanians. Its comprehensive rehabilitation program, which opened in 1929 as the first in the city, provides specialized inpatient and outpatient services for patients recovering from catastrophic injuries, neurological disorders and conditions including stroke, spinal cord injury, brain injury and Parkinson’s disease.

Patients Share Their Recovery Stories

Behind the recognition are patients like New Orleans native Billy Maisano and St. Augustine High School alumnus Roy Cyprian, whose recoveries demonstrate the impact rehabilitation can have well beyond the hospital.

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Maisano, 56, came to Touro after experiencing complications from a previous spinal surgery performed elsewhere. After undergoing corrective surgeries at Touro with Dr. Singh, Maisano began the work of rebuilding his strength and mobility through physical therapy.

Before his treatment, limited mobility had forced Maisano to stop working full time and made it difficult for him to get around independently. Working closely with the Touro rehabilitation team, including physical therapist Pooja Shah, he began making significant progress toward returning to his normal routine.

An avid hiker before his injury, Maisano now has his sights set on returning to the trails. He describes his rehabilitation journey as “nothing short of miraculous.”

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For Cyprian, 65, recovery came with a very New Orleans goal: getting back into the stands to cheer for his alma mater.

After suffering a stroke, Cyprian initially received care at University Medical Center New Orleans before transferring to Touro for an intensive two-month rehabilitation program. When he arrived, he needed assistance with mobility and everyday activities.

Throughout his rehabilitation, Cyprian remained focused on becoming independent enough to attend St. Augustine High School football games again. He has since achieved that goal, cheering on the Purple Knights at games and even at a showcase inside the Caesars Superdome.

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The experiences of Maisano and Cyprian reflect Touro’s individualized approach to rehabilitation, which brings together advanced medical care, physical and occupational therapy and other specialized services around each patient’s personal recovery goals.

The experiences of Maisano and Cyprian illustrate how rehabilitation can help patients regain independence and return to everyday activities, from working and walking independently to pursuing hobbies and attending community events.