Touro Opens $7.5M Surgery Center

NEW ORLEANS – Touro marked its 174th birthday with the opening of its newly renovated, $7.5 million Outpatient Surgery Center, doubling the facility’s size as the hospital expands its capacity for same-day surgical care.

“Generations of New Orleanians have trusted Touro with their lives, their families and their health,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “Delivering world-class care since 1852 is an extraordinary legacy, but our duty to this community isn’t just to look back at our history; it’s to continue investing in its future. The dedication and hard work of the team at Touro ensure it will remain a cornerstone of health in New Orleans for generations to come.”

The center, located at 3525 Prytania St. on Touro’s campus, now features six operating rooms and 15 pre- and post-operative bays, allowing it to accommodate more patients and a broader range of procedures. The expanded center provides procedures across 12 specialties, including cancer care, orthopedics, gynecology, urology, vascular care, ophthalmology, ENT, general surgery and plastic surgery.

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The facility also includes technology for specialized and minimally invasive procedures, including Aquablation, NanoKnife, high-intensity focused ultrasound, UroNav and image-guided surgery. The renovated center provides more private preparation and recovery spaces, room for patients to have a support person with them and same-day discharge for patients who can safely recover at home.

“It’s an honor to be part of Touro’s history and care for patients in one of the country’s longest operating hospitals,” said Dr. Christopher Lege, CEO of Touro. “Touro was founded out of a need to provide care to this community, and today we are continuing that mission by growing our services to better serve our patients and community.”

About Touro

Touro is a New Orleans community-based, nonprofit, faith-based hospital providing services including cardiac, cancer, surgical, rehabilitation and women’s care. Founded in 1852, Touro is a member of LCMC Health.