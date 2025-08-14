Touro Earns 2 Top Maternal Care Honors

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Touro has announced that it received two recent recognitions by The Joint Commission, a nonprofit that accredits and certifies U.S. healthcare providers, for exceptional maternal healthcare. The Joint Commission’s Maternal Levels of Care (MLC) Verification program, offered in collaboration with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), has named Touro as a Level IV maternal care verified facility, becoming the first hospital in the state to achieve this level.

Additionally, Touro earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care (ACPC) by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

“These recognitions from The Joint Commission reflect our maternal care team’s dedication and our commitment to the health of moms and babies in our community,” said Dr. Christopher Lege, President and CEO, Touro. “We are proud to provide the highest level of care to our patients, while continuing to advocate for safer, more equitable maternal health outcomes.”

Touro has demonstrated it can provide care at Levels I, II and III, in addition to on-site medical and surgical care of the most complex maternal conditions and critically ill pregnant women and fetuses throughout antepartum, intrapartum and postpartum care.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. The certification recognizes Touro’s efforts to achieve integrated, coordinated and patient-centered prenatal through postpartum care, including both complicated and uncomplicated pregnancies.

“At Touro, we believe that every mother and baby deserve the safest birthing experience possible, and that belief is what drives our mission each and every day,” said Dr. Stacey Holman, Division Director, Women & Children’s Services, Touro. “Through evidence-based programs like Family Connects, collaborative partnerships that advance maternal health across Louisiana and a robust care model that includes 24/7 obstetric coverage and comprehensive safety protocols, we are committed to delivering expert, compassionate care to families when they need it most.”

“The Joint Commission commends Touro for being named a Level IV maternal care verified facility and for receiving the Gold Seal of Approval® Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care, recognizing its efforts to standardize maternal care and to strive for excellence in quality of care,” said Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. “We applaud Touro for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality and more compassionate care for individuals served.”

During the on-site comprehensive review, Touro’s capabilities related to maternity care were evaluated. The MLC Verification program provides an objective assessment of a facility’s capabilities and verifies that a hospital has the expertise, equipment and resources in place for a patient’s specific needs and risk level. A team of Joint Commission reviewers also evaluated compliance with related certification standards, including program management, interdisciplinary communication, clinical decision support, patient education, supporting self-management and delivery and facilitation of clinical care.

About Touro

Touro has been serving the New Orleans community for over 170 years, and today we are the city’s only community-based, non-profit, faith-based hospital offering comprehensive healthcare services at every stage of life, from delivering generations of New Orleans babies to providing comprehensive cardiac, cancer, and senior care. Touro is a proud member of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit health system.