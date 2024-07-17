Touro Appoints New Chief Medical Officer

NEW ORLEANS – Touro has announced the appointment of Dr. Candace Stevens Robinson as chief medical officer. Robinson, a physician and healthcare executive, brings more than 15 years of medical experience and more than nine years of healthcare leadership to her new role.

A native of New Orleans and a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Robinson’s journey in medicine began at Xavier University of New Orleans, where she graduated magna cum laude in 2001 with a degree in chemistry pre-med. She then pursued her medical degree at Tulane University School of Medicine, graduating in 2005. She completed her residency in emergency medicine at LSUHSC in 2009 and is currently an ABEM board-certified emergency medicine physician.

Robinson’s professional career began in 2009 as a staff emergency medicine physician at St. Tammany Parish Hospital and LSU Interim Hospital. She joined New Orleans East Hospital (NOEH) in 2014 as one of the inaugural emergency medicine physicians. She was appointed medical director of the Emergency Department in 2015 and NOEH’s first chief medical officer in 2019.

During her tenure at NOEH, Robinson has driven physician performance, engagement, and recruitment. She has also overseen the hospital’s ambulatory clinics, quality department, patient safety, accreditation, and performance improvement.

Robinson serves on the Region 1 Louisiana Emergency Response Network (LERN) Commission and remains an active mentor and liaison for the Xavier University Pre-Medical Department. In her personal time, she enjoys family activities, including being a supportive parent to her three children involved in baseball and softball.

“Dr. Robinson’s extensive experience and unwavering commitment to excellence in patient care make her a valuable addition to our team,” said Dr. Christopher Lege, president and CEO of Touro. “Her proven leadership and dedication to community health will undoubtedly strengthen Touro’s mission to provide outstanding healthcare services. We look forward to her joining us and continuing to build on our legacy of excellence.”