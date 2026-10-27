Tour da Parish Draws 344 Cyclists to St. Bernard

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce welcomed 344 riders from 12 states for the 12th annual Tour da Parish on Oct. 17. Starting and finishing at the Los Isleños Museum & Heritage Site, the ride showcased St. Bernard Parish’s scenery, history and hospitality while raising funds to support the Chamber’s work throughout the year.

Participants chose from 10-, 15-, 30- and 51-mile routes, offering options for cyclists with different experience levels. Despite windy conditions, riders explored the parish’s communities and waterways before returning for the End of the World Finish Fest.

Finish Fest provided a place for riders to refuel, rest and celebrate together after completing their routes. The menu featured jambalaya prepared by the Knights of Columbus Rummel Council 5747, potato salad from Rocky & Carlo’s Restaurant, fried fish from Today’s Ketch Seafood and shrimp fried by the Knights of Columbus Rummel Council 5747 with support from the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board.

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Coffee House coffee, donuts provided by Gerald’s Donuts, fruit from AJ’s Produce, tea and lemonade from Raising Cane’s, water from Clements Insurance and soft drinks rounded out the refreshments.

“Tour da Parish gives us an opportunity to welcome people into St. Bernard and let them experience what makes our community special,” said Erin Bigner, executive director of the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce. “We are grateful to every rider, volunteer, sponsor, and partner who helped make this year’s event possible. Their support helps us carry out the Chamber’s work long after the last rider crosses the finish line.”

Community partnerships were essential to the event. Nunez Community College’s baseball team provided more than 40 volunteers, and the Louisiana Crawfish Festival contributed nearly 25 volunteers to help serve food. Bicycle World, Bayou Bicycles and East Bank Cyclery supported the cycling community through ride support and preparations. Law enforcement, sponsors and additional volunteers helped with safety, logistics and event operations.

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Tour da Parish Supports Local Businesses

As one of the Chamber’s signature fundraisers, Tour da Parish supports efforts to promote member businesses, build connections and create opportunities throughout St. Bernard Parish. The event also introduces out-of-state visitors to the parish and offers a reason to return to explore its restaurants, attractions and cultural sites.

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit business organization with more than 250 members representing more than 2,250 employees. Through advocacy, networking, education and community engagement, the Chamber works to support local businesses, foster economic growth and strengthen the parish’s business environment. Its annual programming provides opportunities for businesses and professionals throughout St. Bernard and the surrounding region to build connections, advocate for business interests and develop professional and leadership skills.

Sponsors and Community Support

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce thanked the 2026 Tour da Parish sponsors: Chalmette Refining; Valero Meraux Refining; Meraux Foundation; Waste Pro; EMR; Los Isleños Heritage and Cultural Society; St. Bernard Tourist Commission; Nunez Community College Baseball Team; St. Bernard Parish Hospital; Associated Terminals; Raising Cane’s; Frederick J. Sigur Investments; Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board; DW Huff Consulting; Acadian Ambulance; Today’s Ketch Seafood; Gerald’s Donuts; Jambalaya Girl; Callais Ice; Southern Eagle; SSE Steel Fabrication; Clements Insurance; Knights of Columbus Rummel Council 5747; St. Bernard Sheriff’s Department; Bicycle World; Rocky and Carlo’s; Evanschmidt Design; Coffee House; Elmer’s; AJ’s Produce; Urban South; Robin’s Oysters; Bayou Bicycle; and St. Bernard Parish Government.

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Their support helped make the ride and Finish Fest possible while supporting the Chamber’s work throughout St. Bernard Parish.

The Chamber also thanked all participants, sponsors and supporters for helping make the 2026 Tour da Parish a safe and memorable celebration of cycling and community.