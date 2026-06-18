Top Tutors to Continue InspiredUp Partnership

NEW ORLEANS – Top Tutors for Us, a New Orleans-based education technology company focused on helping Black and Brown students improve college readiness and scholarship access, will continue its partnership with United Way of Southeast Louisiana’s InspiredUp initiative for the 2026-2027 school year following a successful first year providing culturally competent ACT preparation and academic support.

During the 2025-2026 school year, Top Tutors for Us provided academic coaching, ACT preparation and mentorship to students participating in InspiredUp, a free entrepreneurship program for high school sophomores and juniors hosted at the UWSELA Prosperity Center in New Orleans East.

Students participating in the program increased their composite ACT scores by as many as five composite points and up to 7 points in individual sections, opening doors to eligibility for Louisiana TOPS scholarship and admissions opportunities. Applications for the next InspiredUp cohort, which begins in August, are open online at UnitedWaySELA.org/InspiredUp through June 30.

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“When students have access to mentors who understand their experiences, it can change what’s possible for them,” said Angelica Harris, founder of Top Tutors for Us. “We’re proud to partner with United Way to help students build confidence, improve their scores and earn opportunities for higher education.”

Top Tutors for Us – Student Success Stories

Among the students who benefited from the program was Kingston Benn, a recent Edna Karr graduate who raised his ACT score from 15 to 20, helping him earn the N.O.M.T.O.C. Scholarship and gain admission to Jackson State University, where he will major in business management this fall. Fellow participant Nai’Rell Williams, a first-generation college student and Edna Karr graduate, will attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette this fall to pursue civil engineering. Kimberly Buckner, another participant, was named valedictorian of her graduating class at McDonogh 35 Senior High School.

“Having tutors who came from backgrounds similar to mine made a big difference,” said Williams. “They helped me build confidence and showed me that college opportunities I once thought were out of reach were possible.”

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“The addition of Top Tutors for Us strengthened the InspiredUp experience by providing students with academic support and college readiness resources,” said Renita Woolridge, Director of Education & Youth Initiatives at United Way of Southeast Louisiana. “The results we saw this year demonstrate what’s possible when students are given the tools and support they need to succeed.”