Top Tutors For Us Expands Test Prep Partnerships

NEW ORLEANS — Top Tutors For Us, a New Orleans-based education technology company dedicated to expanding access to higher education for Black and Brown students, announced new partnerships with Clover New Orleans and Son of A Saint for the 2026–2027 school year.

Through its partnership with Clover New Orleans, formerly Kingsley House, Top Tutors For Us will provide ACT and LEAP preparation for middle and high school students participating in The CORE at Clover program. The company also recently completed a successful summer pilot with Son of A Saint, providing personalized academic and test preparation support to a group of young men in seventh through 12th grade. The partnership will continue throughout the upcoming school year.

“At Top Tutors For Us, we believe every student deserves access to the resources and support they need to succeed,” said Angelica Harris, founder of Top Tutors For Us. “We’re proud to partner with organizations like Clover New Orleans and Son of A Saint that are deeply committed to supporting young people and helping them build brighter futures.”

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Through its work with Son of A Saint, Top Tutors For Us connects students with personalized tutors who provide both academic support and mentorship.

“Working with Top Tutors For Us felt like an upgraded, customized version of other ACT preparation tools we’ve used,” said Elizabeth Fletcher, Senior Success Coach at Son of A Saint. “Our young men aren’t just completing assessments; they’re building relationships with tutors. That connection makes a huge difference in helping students feel comfortable, confident, and invested in their own success.”

For Ashaad Bowers, who participated in the summer pilot before entering eighth grade at St. Augustine High School, the experience helped him feel prepared for high school and his future.

“I learned test-taking strategies and more about what I need to accomplish in high school to reach my dream of becoming a mechanical engineer,” Bowers said. “I had so much in common with my tutor. We both loved sports and would have fun playing Wordle before each session, which took the stress out of learning.”

Through its partnership with Clover New Orleans, Top Tutors For Us will provide targeted ACT and LEAP preparation as part of the organization’s The CORE at Clover program.

“The CORE at Clover is excited to partner with Top Tutors For Us to provide our students with additional academic support and resources as they prepare for important milestones in their education,” said Arnel Cosey, Ph.D., CEO of Clover New Orleans. “This partnership will help connect students with the personalized support and mentorship they need to build confidence and pursue their goals.”

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The partnerships are part of Top Tutors For Us’ continued work to expand access to culturally competent tutoring, college readiness and scholarship opportunities for students.

About Top Tutors for Us

Top Tutors for Us is an education technology company dedicated to expanding access to higher education for Black and Brown students. Founded by New Orleans native Angelica Harris, who raised her own ACT score from a 16 to a 32 and earned more than $1.5 million in scholarships, the company partners with schools and community organizations to connect students with culturally competent tutors and mentors from top universities, improving college readiness, ACT and SAT performance, and scholarship access. To date, Top Tutors for Us students have earned more than $50 million in scholarship offers.