Top Transportation Demand Conference Heads to New Orleans

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – The Association for Commuter Transportation (ACT) is set to bring its annual International Conference to New Orleans Aug. 3-6 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel. The gathering is the nation’s largest and most influential for Transportation Demand Management (TDM) professionals, drawing roughly 650 participants from Fortune 500 companies, public agencies, and transportation

NEW ORLEANS - The Association for Commuter Transportation (ACT) is set to bring its annual International Conference to New Orleans Aug. 3-6 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel. The gathering is the nation’s largest and most influential for Transportation Demand Management (TDM) professionals, drawing roughly 650 participants from Fortune 500 companies, public agencies, and transportation providers across the country.

“Each host city of ACT's International Conference brings distinct transportation innovations, challenges, and insights that enrich our field. This event is where the industry comes together to address pressing mobility issues and learn from real-life examples,” said David Straus, Executive Director of the Association for Commuter Transportation. “As we convene in New Orleans, attendees look forward to exploring a city whose resilience and innovation will inform and inspire their future work.”

ACT officials said the city’s “strong focus on resilience and sustainability” made New Orleans a natural choice for this year’s event, reflecting themes at the heart of TDM. Attendees and speakers will include city and state Departments of Transportation, Metropolitan Planning Organizations, Transportation Management Associations, transit agencies, consultants, universities and private transportation providers, with many traveling from the Southeast Region.

Conference Highlights

The conference highlights strategies to help travelers and organizations maximize the efficiency of transportation networks, reducing congestion, improving mobility and lowering vehicle emissions.

Sessions will explore topics such as:

micro-mobility,

artificial intelligence in transportation,

mega-event planning,

new policy and funding trends,

emerging technologies,

carpooling,

multigenerational commuting patterns, and

the unique challenges of suburban and rural areas.

Real-world case studies from across the U.S. and internationally will showcase pilot programs, data-driven solutions, and lessons learned in adapting to shifting traveler behavior and rapid technological change.

TDM Speakers

The Aug. 4 morning keynote, “Resilience in Motion: Advancing Transportation for a Stronger New Orleans,” will feature a high‑energy panel discussion on how the region is strengthening its transportation systems and advancing TDM initiatives.

Panelists include Lona Hankins, CEO of the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority; Camille Manning‑Broome, CEO of the Center for Planning Excellence; and Greg Nichols, Deputy Chief Resilience Officer for the City of New Orleans. The session will be moderated by Ian Todreas, U.S. Head of Sustainability Solutions at SLR Consulting, with Mayor LaToya Cantrell delivering welcome remarks earlier that morning.

Additional speakers include Shailen Bhatt, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the Americas and former Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration, along with other leading transportation and mobility experts. Full program details are available online.

The Association for Commuter Transportation Conference

The International ACT Conference is held annually, with the past three events hosted in Denver, Seattle and Chicago. New Orleans previously welcomed the conference in 2017 and 2004.

ACT Membership

The Association for Commuter Transportation is the premier organization and leading advocate for commuter transportation and transportation demand management (TDM) professionals. ACT strives to create an efficient multimodal transportation system by empowering the people, places, and organizations working to advance TDM in order to improve the quality of life of commuters, enhance the livability of communities, and stimulate economic activity.

Membership in the Association for Commuter Transportation (ACT) connects professionals and organizations with the latest trends, best practices, and strategies in Transportation Demand Management (TDM). Members gain access to regional chapters, topical councils, and ACT’s online community Connect, along with webinars, event discounts, policy updates, and professional development resources, including TDM‑CP study materials and organizational accreditation opportunities.

ACT membership benefits a wide range of stakeholders—employers, cities, higher education institutions, government agencies, nonprofits, consultants, and service providers—by providing the tools to improve commuting solutions, advance sustainability goals, and enhance the efficiency of transportation systems.