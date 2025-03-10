Top Celebrity Chef Hosts Jacques Pépin 90th Birthday Fundraiser

NEW ORLEANS – Chef Alon Shaya, a multiple James Beard Foundation award-winner, will host a special fundraising dinner at Miss River, the signature lobby-level restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans on March 26 at 6:00 p.m. in honor of the legendary Jacques Pépin as he celebrates his 90th birthday.

This exclusive event marks the Jacques Pépin Foundation’s (JPF) first and only stop in New Orleans as part of its nationwide 90/90 series, a celebration with 90 fundraising dinners across the country commemorating Chef Pépin’s milestone birthday and his prolific 75-year career as an educator and chef.

Founded in 2016, the Jacques Pépin Foundation was established to honor Jacques Pépin’s generosity and dedication to sharing culinary knowledge. The 90/90 campaign directly supports JPF’s mission to empower individuals through culinary education, with funds raised benefiting the Foundation’s Community Kitchen grants, educational programs, and the development of the new JPF Learning Curriculum.

- Sponsors -

“Miss River is proud to support the Jacques Pépin Foundation by donating a portion of the proceeds from the dinner to empower individuals through culinary education,” Chef Shaya said. Miss River is Shaya’s “love letter to Louisiana” based on his life in New Orleans experiencing its food and culture in-depth as a resident for twenty years.

Chef Shaya is an Israeli-American chef, restaurateur, author and is the Chef-Partner of Pomegranate Hospitality, a hospitality and restaurant consulting business that includes Saba in New Orleans, Safta in Denver, and both Miss River and Chandelier Bar at the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans.

Presented by TABASCO® Brand, the Pépin Foundation 90/90 New Orleans evening will feature an “exquisite culinary experience” curated by Chef Shaya who was named “Best Chef, South” in 2015 and his restaurant won “Best New Restaurant” the following year.

Guests can enjoy cocktails and canapés on arrival to the event followed by a five-course menu that pays homage to Pépin’s classic dishes while incorporating Louisiana’s vibrant ingredients and flavors all presented and prepared by Chef Shaya. Highlights include but are not limited to Fromage Forte on Melba Toast, Crab Gratin, Redfish on the Half Shell, and Crêpe Suzette with Creole Cream Cheese Ice Cream. The full menu is available here.

This celebratory evening presents a rare opportunity to honor Jacques Pépin’s legacy while directly contributing to a meaningful cause. Reservations are available for $250 here.

The Jacques Pépin Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization committed to fostering culinary education and professional growth. The Community Kitchens Support program extends grants, cookbook libraries, and workforce development resources to under-resourced individuals seeking careers in the hospitality industry. By collaborating with Community Kitchens across the country, JPF helps develop curricula, train aspiring professionals, and create opportunities for success.

- Sponsors -

The Jacques Pépin Foundation provides extensive free instructional videos to the public through social media, YouTube, and its website, with additional content available to JPF members through the Video Recipe Book “Cook with Jacques Pépin & Friends”.