Todd McDonald Named Chairman of the National Bankers Association

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Liberty Bank and Trust proudly announces that its President, Todd McDonald, has been sworn in as the new Chairman of the National Bankers Association (NBA), succeeding Robert E. James II, President and CEO of Carver Financial Corporation. This marks another significant leadership transition for the NBA as it continues its mission of protecting and expanding inclusive banking across the nation.

Both Todd and Robert represent a continuation of a remarkable legacy, following in the footsteps of their fathers, Alden J. McDonald, Jr. and Robert E. James, who also served as Chairmen of the association. This shared history underscores the deep commitment of these families to advancing the effectiveness of minority depository institutions (MDIs) and fostering financial inclusion for underserved communities.

During his tenure on the NBA board, Todd has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the association’s mission, bringing a breadth of experience and a forward-thinking vision for the future of banking. As Chairman, he has outlined a bold agenda to strengthen MDIs and drive innovation within the industry.

- Sponsors -

Priorities Under Todd McDonald’s Leadership

Strategic Growth: Expanding the asset base of MDIs through strategic partnerships and investment opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth.

Talent Development: Attracting and retaining top talent through comprehensive recruitment and development strategies to address the ongoing challenges facing MDIs.

Deposit Strengthening: Increasing core deposits, expanding corporate deposits, and leveraging federal deposit programs to enhance financial stability.

Technological Advancements: Investing in technology and digital banking infrastructure to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience, and align with long-term business goals.

The National Bankers Association has been at the forefront of championing MDIs, and McDonald’s leadership signals a renewed focus on innovation, collaboration, and growth. His priorities align with the organization’s mission to ensure that MDIs remain vital in addressing the financial needs of diverse communities.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Robert E. James II for his exemplary leadership and dedication over the past four years,” McDonald said. “His work has left an indelible mark on the NBA, and I am honored to continue the legacy of service and impact that he and our fathers have set forth.”

Continuing the Legacy of Leadership

The recent NBA Strategic Planning Retreat underscored the organization’s focus on advancing MDIs. Jaimmé A. Collins, General Counsel, EVP and SVP of Strategy at Liberty Bank and Trust also emphasized the importance of aligning technology and infrastructure with business strategies, while fostering partnerships to secure corporate and federal deposits.

- Sponsors -

As the NBA enters this new chapter under Todd’s leadership, Liberty Bank reaffirms its commitment to financial empowerment and inclusive banking. Together, these organizations will build a stronger, more inclusive financial future.

Established in 1927, the National Bankers Association is the premier trade association representing the nation’s minority depository institutions, advocating for policies and programs that promote access to capital, credit, and financial services in underserved communities.

Founded in 1972 to serve the underserved African American community in New Orleans, Liberty Bank and Trust now operates in eleven states and reaches customers nationwide through a robust digital presence. Today, Liberty is the leading mission-driven community bank with assets exceeding $1 billion. The bank channels hundreds of millions of dollars back into the communities it serves annually through loans, supporting local businesses and sponsorships.