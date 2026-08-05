TKE Announces $33M Commitment to St. Jude

NEW ORLEANS – Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKEO announced a $33 million commitment to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during the fraternity’s biennial Conclave in New Orleans on July 31.

The commitment, which will run from 2026 through 2041, follows TKE’s completion of a previous $10 million fundraising goal three years ahead of schedule. The fraternity said the new pledge is the largest single philanthropic commitment ever made by a men’s fraternity.

“This announcement reflects the extraordinary commitment of TKE members, alumni and supporters who have rallied behind the St. Jude mission for generations,” said Donald Aldrich, CEO of Tau Kappa Epsilon. “We are proud to build on that momentum with a new $33 million commitment that will help advance lifesaving research and create hope for the families of St. Jude.”

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The $33 million commitment will support the Immunology Department on the fifth floor of the Inspiration4 Advanced Research Center at St. Jude. The department focuses on understanding the molecular foundations of disease and advancing research that can lead to new treatments and cures.

“We are profoundly grateful to Tau Kappa Epsilon for this extraordinary commitment and for the generations of support its members have provided to the children and families of St. Jude,” said Ike Anand, President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. “This investment will help accelerate research, fuel innovation and expand the reach of St. Jude discoveries around the world. Because of dedicated partners like TKE, St. Jude has helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and together we are working to ensure that every child has the opportunity to benefit from the cures and treatments of tomorrow.”

TKE – Nearly 50 Years of Support

The pledge represents the fourth major fundraising initiative in TKE’s partnership with St. Jude. The relationship began in 1978 when St. Jude founder Danny Thomas, a member of TKE’s Gamma Nu chapter at the University of Toledo, asked his fraternity brothers to support the hospital’s mission.

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Since then, TKE chapters across North America have raised money for St. Jude through philanthropy events, campuswide fundraisers and alumni engagement efforts.

St. Jude opened in 1962 and is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. According to St. Jude, advances in treatment and research have helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate in the United States from 20% when the hospital opened to more than 80%. Families receiving care at St. Jude are not billed for treatment, travel, housing or food.