Tiny Home Project Launches in Lower 9th Ward.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On May 16 a powerful example of community collaboration came to life with the unveiling of a new tiny home duplex in the Lower 9th Ward. This innovative project, a joint effort between Travelers Aid Society of Greater New Orleans, Louvis Services, and Tulane University School of Architecture, will provide crucial supportive housing for individuals experiencing homelessness.

The tiny duplex was developed through a collaborative effort between Louvis Services and a group of students from Tulane to increase access to dignified housing options for New Orleans’ most vulnerable populations. This project is the latest step in the commitment by all three organizations to create permanent solutions to homelessness throughout the city.

“This partnership exemplifies what’s possible when we come together to prioritize people over systems,” said Donna Paramore, CEO of Travelers Aid Society. “Housing is a fundamental human right, and projects like this tiny home duplex reflect our mission to provide not just shelter, but the services and relationships that lead to long-term stability.”

Travelers Aid will play a vital role by providing comprehensive case management and essential supportive services for the new resident. This includes employment resources and ongoing guidance designed to empower the resident to thrive in their new home.

Louvis Services, celebrating 10 years of service, will assume ownership and ongoing maintenance of the property. The organization’s commitment to creating housing solutions for unhoused individuals in precarious situations across the city makes them an ideal partner in this collaborative endeavor.

“Our vision is to create more than just homes. We aim to build pathways out of homelessness,” said Lou Anne White, Executive Director of Louvis Services. “With this duplex, we’re offering these individuals a chance to rebuild their lives in a safe, supportive environment and we’re proud to do that in partnership with Travelers Aid.”

To learn more about the other finished projects, visit Tulane’s URBANbuild.

About Travelers Aid Society of Greater New Orleans

Travelers Aid Society of Greater New Orleans is a 501 (c)(3) organization that works to end homelessness. Its vision is for New Orleans to be a place where everyone has a safe place to call home. Travelers Aid Society acknowledges the harmful systems that contribute to homelessness and housing insecurity. The organization aims to recognize and work against racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, ableism and other forms of discrimination that impact housing access. Travelers Aid Society strives to keep learning, listening, adapting and advocating in order to achieve just outcomes for those that need it most.