Finance

Timely Audit Filing Marks Fiscal Progress

July 6, 2026   |By
Timely Audit Filing Marks Fiscal Progress
Timely Audit Filing Marks Fiscal Progress. St. Louis Cathedral Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans has submitted its Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor by the state’s June 30 deadline, providing businesses, investors and credit rating agencies with timely audited financial information used to evaluate the city’s fiscal stability and borrowing capacity. The report, covering the

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