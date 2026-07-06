Timely Audit Filing Marks Fiscal Progress

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans has submitted its Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor by the state’s June 30 deadline, providing businesses, investors and credit rating agencies with timely audited financial information used to evaluate the city’s fiscal stability and borrowing capacity. The report, covering the

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans has submitted its Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor by the state's June 30 deadline, providing businesses, investors and credit rating agencies with timely audited financial information used to evaluate the city's fiscal stability and borrowing capacity.

The report, covering the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2025, met Louisiana's requirement that local governments file audited financial statements within six months of the close of the fiscal year. It was only the second time since 2019 that New Orleans has met the statutory deadline for submitting its annual audit.

"Timely financial reporting is one of the most fundamental responsibilities of government," said Mayor Helena Moreno. "Submitting our audit on time reflects our commitment to accountability, transparency, and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars. It is another example of this administration doing the hard work necessary to restore confidence in City Hall and strengthen the City's financial foundation."

Broader Fiscal Recovery

The timely filing comes as the Moreno administration continues broader efforts to stabilize the city's finances following years of fiscal challenges. Since taking office, the administration has focused on strengthening financial operations through improved internal coordination, establishing clearer reporting timelines and working proactively with independent auditors to keep the audit process on schedule.

The audit filing is one of several milestones the Moreno administration has highlighted as it works to improve the city's fiscal position following last year's cash-flow crisis and broader budget challenges.

Earlier this year, the administration projected the city's reserves would grow to roughly $136 million after receiving approximately $100 million in net proceeds from the long-term lease of the city's casino property.

The city has also undertaken other measures to improve cash flow and stabilize its finances, including issuing a $125 million Revenue Anticipation Note earlier this year to help manage cash flow while awaiting expected revenues.

"The Mayor and CAO have been very clear in their direction: right the City's fiscal ship, and work with urgency to restore confidence to all our stakeholders, most especially the people of New Orleans. I'm proud to say our team has been relentless in that purpose and we're starting to see the fruit of that labor," said Finance Director Alyssa Rambeau. "Delivering this audit on time was a huge task but an essential one. We know how important it is to get our house in order and the team worked diligently and with the urgency necessary to deliver."