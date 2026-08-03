Tickets On Sale for 2026 Beignet Fest – Photo by Laura Williams Photography provided by the Beignet Fest.

NEW ORLEANS – Tickets are now on sale for the 2026 Beignet Fest, set for Saturday, Nov. 7, at the New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The annual festival celebrates the iconic beignet in dozens of different dishes along with live music and family-friendly activities while raising funds for the Beignet Fest Foundation’s mission to support the local autism community. Since its debut in 2016, Beignet Fest has become one of Louisiana’s most popular food festivals steeped in the rich culture of New Orleans.

Beignet Fest Photo by Larry Srigley provided by Gambel Communications.

Early bird general admission tickets are $15 through Oct. 3 and include festival admission, live entertainment, a sensory-friendly Kids Village and other activations. Children 10 and under are admitted free.

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“Beignet Fest is a celebration of everything we love about New Orleans — incredible food, live music, local art, family fun and a community that comes together to make a difference,” said Sherwood Collins, executive director and event producer. “We invite everyone to join us for a day of big flavor, fun and impact.”

Photo by Laura Williams Photography provided by Gambel Communications.

New this year, Beignet Fest is partnering with Abita Beer to celebrate the brewery’s 40th anniversary with an exclusive GA+ ticket. Available to guests 21 and older, the Abita 40 GA+ includes access to an exclusive hospitality tent with dedicated bathroom facilities, branded giveaways and one complimentary Abita beverage upon entry.

Photo by Laura Williams Photography provided by the Beignet Fest.

The Ruby Slipper VIP and Lagniappe Lounge experiences will return this year, continuing to offer elevated amenities and prime viewing of the entertainment stage.

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All ticketing information is available at BeignetFest.com. The festival menu will be announced in October.