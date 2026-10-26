NEW ORLEANS — The Flash Mob New Orleans annual “Thriller” Halloween Flash Mob event will return to New Orleans City Hall on Oct. 30, marking 15 years of a Halloween tradition that has brought dancers, local students and a broad mix of community members together for the New Orleans-style Halloween tradition.

The free public performance will begin at noon with local arts organizations and dance studios working with performers from local schools for the celebration of Michael Jackson’s iconic performance.

Led by New Orleans choreographer and entrepreneur Kenneth “Kynt” Bryan, the annual event has grown from a grassroots dance initiative into a recurring community celebration supported by workshops, sponsorships and partnerships with local organizations. Past events have drawn dozens of dancers with hundreds of people stopping to watch and dance along.

- Sponsors -

“Thriller” Halloween Flash Mob Celebrates 15 Years. Photo provided by Kenneth Kynt Bryan.

This year’s participating schools and organizations include The Willow School, Haynes Academy, Homer Plessy, KIPP Morial, Bethune, Spotlight Dance and Mess Arts.

The event is sponsored by Flash Mob New Orleans, Anne Burr Dance Studio and Mess Arts, in partnership with FIT NOLA and the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORDC).

To prepare participants for the annual Halloween performance, Flash Mob New Orleans offers an eight-week “Thriller” dance workshop at Anne Burr Dance Studio, located at 1128 Dublin St. in New Orleans. The Saturday classes, which began Sept. 5, run from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. and cost $100 for the full series or $20 per drop-in class. Classes can also be streamed online, allowing participants who cannot attend in person to learn the choreography remotely. The workshops are open to all ages and experience levels.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

“Thriller” Halloween Flash Mob Celebrates 15 Years. Photo provided by Kenneth Kynt Bryan.

Supporting New Orleans’ Creative Economy

Beyond organizing the annual Halloween performance, Bryan leads Flash Mob New Orleans’ work providing professional choreography and live event production for corporate events, festivals, weddings and private celebrations, along with choreography and movement direction for film and television. The performing arts and entertainment company also offers youth dance workshops, school programs and free community performances, contributing to the city’s creative economy.

Bryan also serves as executive director of Mess Arts, a nonprofit organization that offers arts education, camps, workshops and scholarships for young people. Through Mess Arts, his work extends beyond professional entertainment and community performances to helping students develop their creative skills. The organization’s involvement in the annual flash mob connects those educational efforts with the broader community celebration.

Final “Thriller” Halloween Flash Mob Rehearsal Open to the Public

A final free community rehearsal is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Tremé Recreation Center. Participants of all ages and dance experience levels are welcome.

- Sponsors -

The 15th annual “Thriller” Halloween Flash Mob will take place Friday, Oct. 30, at noon at New Orleans City Hall. The performance is free and open to the public. Additional information is available at www.FlashMobNewOrleans.com.