Three Rivers Art Festival Returns to Covington

COVINGTON, La. — The annual Covington Three Rivers Art Festival will return Nov. 14-15, bringing more than 200 artists and an expected 50,000-plus visitors to historic downtown Covington for one of the region’s largest juried art festivals.

Held in the city’s Cultural Arts District, the free festival will transform five blocks of Columbia Street into an open-air gallery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, featuring artists from across the United States, including many from the Greater New Orleans area.

Over nearly three decades, Three Rivers has grown from a celebration of 49 artists into a regional arts event featuring more than 200 exhibitors, live music, art demonstrations, local food vendors and children’s activities.

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The carefully juried festival will showcase work across a range of mediums, including painting, ceramics, photography, fiber art, woodworking, metalwork, sculpture and jewelry.

“What makes Three Rivers so special is that it invites people to experience art in so many different ways – not only by viewing and purchasing work from incredible artists, but also by watching artists create, celebrating talented students and giving children opportunities to explore their own creativity,” said Madison Tripp, festival coordinator. “It brings nationally recognized talent together with the character and hospitality of Covington to create a weekend that feels welcoming, inspiring and truly unique to our community.”

Spotlight: Jonah Ballard

This year’s festival will spotlight the contemporary work of Arizona native Jonah Ballard, the 2026 poster artist. A self-taught acrylic painter known for his distinctive pink palette and dreamlike compositions, Ballard’s work explores imagination, transformation and personal interpretation. Festivalgoers can find Ballard among the artists exhibiting in the 400 block of Columbia Street.

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Live Art and Student Exhibits at the Three Rivers Art Festival

The festival’s Arts Alive! experience will feature live art demonstrations from three local artists at two locations along Columbia Street, at Gibson and Lockwood streets.

Featured artist Joey Roberts is a longtime Covington resident, educator and city councilman whose lifelike black-and-white drawings are often mistaken for photographs.

Orion Vantol, founder of Covington-based creative design studio Digital Neauxmad and president of the Covington Business Association, has helped shape the visual identity of numerous local events and organizations.

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Lifelong St. Tammany Parish resident Gary Nunez, a captain with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, creates hand-carved duck decoys inspired by his father and the mentors who helped him carry forward Louisiana’s waterfowl heritage.

The Three Rivers Art Festival’s Student Art Exhibit will celebrate young artists from throughout St. Tammany Parish, displaying more than 400 works of student art during the weekend. Student Art Awards are scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the Covington Trailhead.

Families can also visit the Children’s Village, which opens at 10 a.m. both days. Free programming is designed to allow children to experience art rather than simply observe it.

Activities include creative experiences with Painting with Rika, Culinary Kids, Northlake Christian School, Ballet Apetrei, Mosquito Abatement and Louisiana storyteller and performer Grayhawk Perkins.

Food, Music and a Free Concert

Beyond the art exhibits, the Three Rivers Art Festival will feature a culinary and cocktail showcase with local vendors including Meribo, Rue Chow, Coffee Rani, Kiwanis of Covington, Grandma’s Kettle Corn, The Nuttery, Pour Lush and Cliff’s Cocktails.

Live musical performances by local musicians will take place on the FOX8 Music Stage in the 300 block of Columbia Street throughout the festival weekend.

Three Rivers Art Festival will also host its artist awards party and a free public concert at the Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St., on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature Nashville-based singer-songwriter Paul Childers.