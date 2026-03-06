Three Maries Jazz Club Launches Sunday Afternoon Series

NEW ORLEANS – The Omni Royal Orleans Hotel has launched a new weekly live music series, “Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon,” at its Three Maries Jazz Club, expanding the French Quarter hotel’s music programming while pairing it with the recently refreshed jazz brunch at the Rib Room.

The series takes place Sundays from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is designed to continue the experience of the Rib Room’s Jazz Brunch, which runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The hotel said the programming draws inspiration from the city’s tradition of Sunday afternoon jazz, when musicians gathered in venues such as Preservation Hall during the early jazz revival to perform informally and keep the music tradition alive.

Each week a performer with ties to Preservation Hall will headline the series. Scheduled performers include Kasey Ball on March 1, Ramon Navarro III on March 8, Desmain Barnes on March 15 and Dr. Michael Torregano on March 29.

The Three Maries Jazz Club offers an intimate setting alongside a craft cocktail and small-plates menu. Signature drinks include the Dust N’ Bones and Caviar and Champagne cocktails. Food offerings include Jambalaya Arancini, a Griddled Petite Muffuletta and Grilled Andouille.

The Sunday music series is designed to complement the Rib Room’s jazz brunch, which was recently refreshed following renovations to the restaurant’s space and updates to its menu. A New Orleans dining institution for more than 60 years, the Rib Room features live music by Sugar Bear & The Jazz Cats during brunch. Menu items include Crab Benedict with toasted Gambino bread, Grillades & Grits with braised prime rib, Prime Rib Hash and cinnamon rolls topped with cream cheese, caramel and candied pecans.

Hotel officials said the two programs together allow guests to move from brunch to live afternoon jazz just steps away within the property, creating a longer Sunday experience for both locals and visitors.

Expanded Live Music Lineup at Three Maries

Beyond the new Sunday series, Three Maries Jazz Club continues its regular programming Thursday through Saturday. March performances include appearances by Glen David Andrews, Cecil Edwards, Or Shovaly, Leroy Jones and Anais St. John, along with weekly performances by Kyle Sharamitaro and other local musicians.

Looking ahead, two-time Grammy Award winner Cyril Neville is scheduled to perform with Glen David Andrews on April 25 during New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.