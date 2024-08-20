Three Local Businesses That Fit the Brat Aesthetic

Summer of 2024 might have brought the most genius and well thought out marketing roll out in modern history: the revelation of pop star Charli XCX’s seventh album, BRAT. Before 2024, Charli was a hit maker in the pop world that was only appreciated by a select few. As a teenager, the UK-native penned hits for Icona Pop (“I Don’t Care” even features the young singer’s vocal hook) and Selena Gomez (“Same Old Love”). Charli gained her initial popularity as the face of a song on Iggy Azalea’s hit “Fancy” and later with her own track “Boom Clap” which was on heavy rotation after the film The Fault in Our Stars released its soundtrack in 2013. Still, she was yet to become a household name.

Fast forward to this year and Charli is everywhere: In Vogue, being referenced by Kyle MacLachlan and a slew of Real Housewives. In Spring, XCX took to her Twitter/X account to say she had no interest in posing for the album cover since female artists are usually expected to do so. Always a lover of neon, Charli chose a neon shade of green and a blurry image for her BRAT cover. “For me it just felt like the most wrong out of all the options we had. The most off, the most uncomfortable, the most disorientating. And that’s why I chose it,” she said. A font generator was immediately created and thousands of her fans, old and new, began changing their avatars and promo items to brat-centric green posters with blurry text.

New York’s Kate Spade showcased a Brat green starter pack on TikTok, while ColourPop highlighted lime green makeup inspired by the song “360.” Various beauty brands promoted a summer beauty routine using only green products, calling themselves “beauty brats.” Athleisure brand Adanola also teased a Brat-inspired collection with the tagline “Brat but make it Adanola.” The trend is even reaching politics: Kamala Harris incorporated Brat green into her campaign materials, and Charli XCX tweeted “Kamala is brat” to support the trend.

- Sponsors -

As Brat Summer is officially on its way out, here are five New Orleans staples to ensure you get the brat trend out of your system before “demure” fall.

Gimme Nola, 713 Toulouse Street

Located in the Vieux Carré next to trendy cocktail bar The Will & The Way, Gimme Nola is the perfect place to chose your accessories for August and the upcoming season. The store prides itself on being a literal “mom and pop” shop and sells glitter, fun jewelry, cosmetics, wigs and more. Grab an espresso martini next door and shop the best selling Chinese Take Out bag now before it sells out. They also carry some really great brat green eyeshadows.

- Sponsors -

Au Darling, 3523 US-190, Mandeville

Leopard print is certified Charli XCX and therefore, officially “brat.” It’s also a surefire way to make sure your wardrobe transition from summer to fall is flawless. They’ve got plenty of prints but they also still carry this brat green dress and matching pumps. And don’t worry if you don’t feel like going to the North Shore. Au Darling’s website is open 24/7 and you can shop all of their clothing confections here.

Stein’s Deli, 2207 Magazine Street

We could say that Stein’s Deli owner Dan Stein is probably the most Charli XCX-type icon in New Orleans. Stein’s Italian and Jewish deli carries Philadelphia flavor all the way from the namesake’s hometown. Pretentiousness is banished at the door of this establishment and what could be more “brat” than that?