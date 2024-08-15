Three Highlights from NOLA Coalition’s Two-Year Report

NEW ORLEANS — The NOLA Coalition, comprising over 570 nonprofits, civic organizations, and businesses, presented a progress update on its two-year initiatives in New Orleans. The event held on Aug. 14 highlighted significant achievements in reducing crime, notably a 55% decrease in major crime categories which officials attributed to improved public safety strategies and community collaboration. Additionally, the Coalition states it has made strides in investing in youth services, with nearly $8.3 million secured towards a $15 million fundraising goal to support various programs. Looking ahead, the Coalition emphasized priorities for 2024, including continued public safety improvements and expanding youth support initiatives.

After the event, President & CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc., Michael Hecht, said in an email, “I am so proud of how we have come together to prove the power of collaboration. As many remarked, the NOLA Coalition now stands as a model of community effectiveness, showing how we can come together to drive real change, and, yes, save lives.Our progress is encouraging, and at the same time we have more work to do to ensure a city that offers peace and prosperity for everyone. So, thank you all in advance for your commitment to the next year.”

Here are three takeaways from the event:

- Sponsors -

Major Crime in New Orleans is Down 55 Percent

Over the past two years, significant improvements in public safety have been achieved in New Orleans. The NOLA Coalition’s efforts have led to a dramatic reduction in crime, with major crime categories declining by an average of 55%. Specifically, homicides and shootings decreased by 48%, carjackings by 68%, and armed robberies by 56%. Key to this progress has been enhanced support for the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), including increased pay and benefits to attract and retain officers, improved recruitment processes, and new equipment and technology. The Coalition has also implemented effective violence prevention strategies, such as de-escalation training and mental health services, while ensuring system accountability within the criminal justice framework. This progress is attributed to strong collaboration between public and private sectors, community support, and targeted interventions, including the deployment of Troop NOLA, a specialized unit dedicated to enhancing public safety in the city.

“The significant reduction in crime that we’ve seen in New Orleans over the past two years is a testament to the power of community collaboration,” said Anne Kirkpatrick, New Orleans Police Department Superintendent. “The NOLA Coalition has played a crucial role in mobilizing resources and uniting diverse stakeholders around a common goal—making our city safer. The 55% decrease in major crime categories, including nearly a 50% drop in homicides, shows that our collective efforts are making a real difference. However, our work is far from finished, and we remain committed to continuing this progress and ensuring that every resident of New Orleans can live in safety and peace.”

The City is Investing in Its Youth

New Orleans can be a difficult place for a young person, especially in the summer. There are not many places for teens to go and socialize. The NOLA Coalition is making significant investments in youth services, having committed to raising $15 million over three years to support programs for young people in New Orleans. To date, nearly $8.3 million has been secured and allocated to a range of high-impact youth service organizations, including 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans, Liberty’s Kitchen, and Grow Dat Youth Farm. This funding aims to enhance and expand services across the city, offering crucial resources such as educational support, career readiness programs, and personal development opportunities. The Coalition’s efforts focus on creating long-term, positive change for youth by ensuring they have access to opportunities that foster growth and success. Looking forward, the Coalition plans to continue fundraising and leverage national events like Super Bowl LIX to further amplify support and raise awareness, ensuring sustainable and impactful investment in New Orleans’ future generations.

Kim Boyle, a Partner at Phelps Dunbar, a business consulting firm, said, “Over the past two years, we’ve witnessed remarkable progress in our efforts to uplift the youth of New Orleans. Through strategic investments and unwavering community support, we’ve reached meaningful fundraising goals that have expanded the reach of vital youth services across the city. These initiatives are not just numbers; they represent real opportunities and hope for our young people. As we continue to build on this momentum, our commitment to ensuring every child in New Orleans has the resources they need to succeed remains stronger than ever.”

- Sponsors -

The NOLA Coalition Sees Progress Beyond Super Bowl LIX

While many residents are wary that the improvements being made to New Orleans are limited to cleaning up for the Super Bowl next year, the coalition insists continued progress is a top priority. Looking ahead to 2024, the NOLA Coalition outlined specific priorities including further enhancing NOPD recruiting efforts, continuing to reduce violent crime, and leveraging major events like Super Bowl LIX to address quality of life issues. The Coalition will also focus on reaching its fundraising goal for youth services and implementing new programs like the Pathways Pilot Program to connect youth with career opportunities. These priorities reflect a commitment to sustaining and building upon the progress made in the past two years.

The NOLA Coalition outlined its plans to use the Super Bowl as a catalyst for further improvements. They aim to leverage Super Bowl LIX to address quality of life issues across the city, such as cleanup and beautification, infrastructure improvements, safety and security enhancements, community engagement, and public health and wellness initiatives. But they assured citizens the commitment to the improvements in the city will remain after the conclusion of the major sporting event.

For more information about The NOLA Coalition, visit their website.