This Year’s Sugar Bowl Did Not Disappoint

The 2026 Allstate Sugar Bowl, a College Football Playoff (CFP) Quarterfinal matchup between No.3 Georgia and No. 6 Ole Miss on New Year’s night, proved to be a massive win for the Greater New Orleans region.

In a game that wasn’t decided until the very last second, the Rebels secured a 39-34 victory over the Bulldogs in front of a sold-out crowd of 68,371 fans at the Caesars Superdome.

With two Southeastern Conference schools near the Big Easy, fans poured into Southeast Louisiana, generating 93% hotel occupancy rates and a spike in revenue for local hospitality and retail sectors. According to New Orleans and Company CEO Walt Leger, the Sugar Bowl was expected to have an economic impact of $200 million for the Greater New Orleans area.

- Sponsors -

Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said demand for this year’s game “ranks among the strongest the organization has seen in recent memory, driven by the all-SEC matchup and the Sugar Bowl’s status as a playoff quarterfinal.”

The Sugar Bowl was easily the most entertaining of the CFP Quarterfinal games played. The prime-time matchup, which provided four hours of game-time coverage plus shots of the city in the days leading up to the contest, was nationally televised by ESPN and then re-aired several times on multiple networks the week after the game. ESPN said its original broadcast of the game reached a peak of 21.4 million viewers and averaged 18.7 million viewers, an increase of 18% over the previous year’s matchup between Notre Dame and Georgia which averaged 15.8 million viewers.

Ole Miss jumped out to an early lead, but SEC Champion Georgia stormed back to take a 21-12 lead at the half. Rebel quarterback Trinidad Chambliss had a performance for the ages and positioned his team in a back-and-forth fight in the second half. The Bulldogs trailed by 10 with 9:02 left to play but rallied to tie the game 34-34 with 56 seconds on the clock. Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro drilled a 47-yard field goal with 6 seconds left to put the Rebs up 37-34. On the ensuing kickoff, Georgia missed a lateral throw that hit the pylon in their own endzone, giving up a safety to make the game 39-34.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

With a second left, Georgia successfully recovered an onside kick without taking any time off the clock. With one tick left, Georgia tried for a miracle. After 10 laterals and backward passes the Rebel D tackled UGA QB Gunner Stockton to end the game and give Ole Miss the win.

In addition to the hype of being a CFP Quarterfinal, the game had added intrigue due to Ole Miss’ coaching situation. After leading the Rebels to an 11-1 regular season record, head coach Lane Kiffin left his playoff-bound Rebels to become the head coach at arch-rival LSU, taking a seven-year, $91 million deal that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football, believing it was easier to win a national championship in Baton Rouge than Oxford. With Kiffin’s shocking departure, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter named defensive coordinator Pete Golding, a Hammond, Louisiana, native, the Rebels’ new head coach.

The College Football Playoff format has increased fans’ spending habits, as they have demonstrated a higher willingness to purchase premium merchandise and commemorative items when their team advances through elimination rounds.

- Sponsors -

The 2026 Allstate Sugar Bowl was the sixth CFP game hosted by the Sugar Bowl since the CFP’s inception in 2014, including four Semifinals (2014, 2017, 2020, 2023) and one prior Quarterfinal (2024). For the Sugar Bowl, that has meant a more than $2.5 billion boon to the Louisiana economy over the past decade and allowed the organization to annually invest more than $1 million in community initiatives including scholarships, clinics and youth sports programs.

In 2028, New Orleans will benefit from a double dip in the CFP. The Sugar Bowl will take place on New Year’s Day, followed by the CFP National Championship on January 24.

Chris Price is an award-winning journalist and public relations principal. When he’s not writing, he’s avid about music, the outdoors, and Saints, Ole Miss and Chelsea football.