Thirty-Acre Racetrack and Event Venue to Launch “Throttle & Swing” Golf

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – NOLA Motorsports Park is holding a ribbon cutting of Throttle & Swing at 11 a.m. on May 19 ahead of its grand opening to the public on May 21. The event celebrates the 30-acre facility’s latest expansion, which will feature an 18-hole mini golf course, go-karting, an indoor arcade, a bar, a specialty craft pizza kitchen and an outdoor space with picnic tables, a stage, a bar, a playground and oversized lawn games.

After the ribbon cutting, Throttle & Swing will officially open to the public at 11 a.m. on May 21.

Since launching its comprehensive renovation program in 2022, the park has consistently delivered exciting new experiences to the New Orleans community. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Throttle & Swing extension responds directly to overwhelming guest demand for expanded entertainment options that appeal to both thrill-seeking young adults and families looking for memorable shared experiences beyond traditional racing attractions.

The new improvements include:

18-hole mini golf course

Approx. 45 min to complete

$20 unlimited play all day

Go-karting

Junior karts: ages 7+ (48 inches tall)

Adult karts/ADA karts: ages 13+ (58 inches tall)

Two-seater kart: 18+ or a parent/legal guardian of the passenger. Passenger must be 40” tall

Minor waiver required; walk-ins welcome

Arcade and bar

Full-service bar with beer, wine, cocktails & coffee

Indoor arcade with fan favorites and new-age games

TVs at the bar, lobby, upstairs, and outdoor lounge areas – ideal for watching Pelicans or Saints games

Lawn & lounge

Shaded open-air space designed for socializing: picnic tables and casual seating

Live music stage

Large TVs for sports watch parties

Kids’ playground

Free wi-fi

Pet-friendly

Oversized backyard games like cornhole and yard pong

Craft pizza kitchen

The purpose of the renovation is to create an all-inclusive social destination for the community, where locals can enjoy full-day experiences or interactive happy hours for date nights, parties, corporate outings, large events and more—all just a 20-minute drive from downtown. Throttle & Swing expands upon the venue’s existing amenities to blend competition, community, and comfort into one seamless experience.

“Throttle & Swing represents our commitment to creating a premier entertainment destination for the entire New Orleans community,” said David Pace, General Manager at NOLA Motorsports Park. “We’re thrilled to expand our offerings beyond motorsports with this venue that’s geared toward adults and families.”

To stay up to speed with all happenings, follow along on Instagram at @nolamotorsports for venue announcements and check out @throttleandswing for karting and mini golf specials, updates, ticket information, giveaways and more. Please visit www.throttleandswing.com for other inquiries.

WHEN:

Private ribbon cutting – 11 a.m. on Monday, May 19

Public grand opening of Throttle & Swing – 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 21

WHERE: 11075 Nicolle Blvd., Avondale, LA 70094 *Free parking is available in the visitor lot.

About NOLA Motorsports Park

NOLA Motorsports Park is the premier racing venue in the greater New Orleans area. The park offers a world-class karting facility on 30 acres, a 16-turn road course, and a 32,000-square-foot event center. The venue also features a 720,000-square-foot paddock and is home to an RV camping site with 44 RV hookups with power and water options. NOLA Motor’s unique Speed Shop includes a vintage Porsche showroom floor with a window view into a high-performance mechanic shop. The building also features space available for corporate meetings, team building retreats, employee training, receptions, parties and more. Follow along with NOLA Motorsports Park at nolamotor.com and on Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube.