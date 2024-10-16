Thirteen Cheers For Higher Education in The Greater New Orleans Region

New Orleans is known for its rich cuisine, incredible music, and, of course, Mardi Gras. But many may not realize the region is also a thriving educational hub that produces a whopping 80,000 graduates per year and has one of the highest per capita higher education concentrations in the nation.

The Higher Education Consortium

The New Orleans Higher Education Consortium is a group of thirteen diverse colleges and universities in the Greater New Orleans region that have joined forces with GNO Inc. to strategically maximize the region’s strengths not just as a great place to study, but as a great place to live and work.

The consortium evolved out of a desire to work together to take a more proactive approach to addressing the needs of the future and to boost resiliency during volatile times.

“No single institution can address every difficulty,” said Stanton F. McNeely III, President of the University of Holy Cross and Chair of the Higher Education Consortium. “After Hurricane Ida and Covid, we realized we needed to work hand in hand with local businesses to create strategic and forward-thinking solutions.”

McNeely said they first looked at the corporate structure that was in place in other successful cities where similar circumstances exist. They realized that, although other cities have done well, the GNO region is unique in the American South because its diversity.

“That’s the key,” McNeely said. “It represents an enormous opportunity.”

GNO, Inc. is the vital link between the consortium and the region’s dynamic economy. “We are committed to supporting the development and retention of talent across the Greater New Orleans area with a particular focus on connecting our vibrant academic community with local industry needs,” said Marco Tejeda-Kemp, Director of Talent and Workforce, Greater New Orleans, Inc. “Our region’s thirteen higher education institutions play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and innovation.”

The 13 Consortium members are:

University of Holy Cross

Delgado Community College

Nunez Community College

Loyola University

Southern University at New Orleans

Dillard University

University of New Orleans

Northshore Technical Community College

River Parishes Community College

Southeastern Louisiana University

LSU Health

New Orleans

Xavier University

Tulane University

Getting Down to Business

Forging strong, mutually beneficial bonds with industry and business is a major part of the consortium’s work. “The consortium approach, combined with the invaluable data provided by GNO, Inc., ensures that the educational programs at Delgado and other member schools are aligned with the evolving needs of employers,” said Dr. Larissa Littleton-Steib, Chancellor of Delgado Community College and Vice Chair of Consortium. “By staying attuned to these priorities, we can structure our courses to prepare students with the skills and knowledge that are most in demand, further strengthening the link between education and workforce readiness in the region.”

The benefits of this approach are already paying off. “Examples of successful collaborations have culminated in groundbreaking research and federal funding in energy, healthcare, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, entertainment and the arts, and entrepreneurship to name a few,” said Dr. William S. Wainwright, President, Southeastern Louisiana University. “The mission of Southeastern Louisiana University is to lead the educational, economic, and cultural development of Southeast Louisiana. The GNO Inc. Higher Education Consortium has directly benefited Southeastern in achieving this mission.”

Re-Branding the Region

An important part of this effort involves rebranding the Greater New Orleans region’s image to more accurately reflect its achievements and opportunities. The idea is for people to naturally and spontaneously think of the GNO region as a major hub for higher education, innovation, research, and jobs. “So we’re not just seen as a short-term party destination, but as a knowledge intensive region with a broad spectrum of colleges and universities that work together with local businesses,” said McNeely.

StudyNOLA, an interactive website designed to attract students and help them find the right higher education match, explore job opportunities, and see what the region has to offer, is an important re-branding tool. Funded by a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, StudyNOLA is a virtual “one-stop-shop” for prospective students.

“Our public and private institutions, including our HBCU’s, are some of the best in the nation in terms of quality, diversity, and value. StudyNOLA helps people discover that New Orleans is a world-class destination for higher education,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of GNO, Inc.

Our Success Proves the Point

The GNO Region has seen success after success not just from top research institutions but with all the Higher Education Consortium members. Examples include $23 million for Tulane University to create an advanced cancer imaging system, $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities initiative for Southeastern Louisiana University to address the nursing shortage, and a further $5.75 million from their Strengthening Community College initiative to improve access to infrastructure-related careers for historically underrepresented students in Southeast Louisiana.

The infrastructure-related funding in particular highlights the benefits when Consortium members work together. It allowed the creation of the Greater New Orleans Infrastructure Partnership (GNOIP) – a collaborative effort led by Delgado Community College together with Northshore Technical Community College, Nunez Community College, River Parishes Community College, and GNO, Inc.

“This collaboration not only boosts the workforce pipeline for vital infrastructure-related businesses but also provides workers with good jobs that sustain their families and drive economic growth in our region,” said Littleton-Steib.

While the overall population in the Greater New Orleans region has decreased in recent years, the people who have remained here are better educated than ever before. According to statistics from the Census Bureau and a July 2024 report by The Data Center, the number of people in the GNO region with high school diplomas and bachelor’s degrees has increased.

A Super Region

GNO Inc. hosted the GNOu Summit: Workforce and Training Pathways Conference on September 25-26, bringing together education and training providers with business and industry partners to develop industry-relevant programs and curricula.

The event will be a key opportunity for the Higher Education Consortium, which plans to leverage the summit and the global spotlight on the region created by next year’s Super Bowl to showcase New Orleans as a hub for education and business opportunities.

“With the Super Bowl, we have a captive audience,” said McNeely. “It’s our chance to capture their attention.”

The goal is to make a substantial, long-term economic impact on the region. “We envision higher education being recognized as a major economic driver here, alongside our strong maritime, hospitality, healthcare, and oil and gas sectors,” McNeely said. “We want to help shape the local economy.”

Others echoed his enthusiasm. For Wainwright, GNOu and StudyNOLA exemplify how higher education institutions in Greater New Orleans can align their missions with the needs of local businesses and industries. “This alignment strengthens educational programming and attracts significant regional investments through grants and research, forming powerful partnerships that benefit everyone,” Wainwright said.

Wainwright emphasized the unique diversity of higher education in the region. “Greater New Orleans is home to one of the most diverse concentrations of public and private two-year and four-year institutions in the country. By collaborating with industry sectors, we create market-responsive programs that fuel workforce development, stimulate economic growth, and promote social mobility. The Higher Education Consortium maximizes resources, fosters efficiency, and advances research and industry-driven programs that attract and retain talent essential to the success of our communities and citizens.”