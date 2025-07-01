Thinking Ahead to the New Orleans 500

As we start the second half of the year and move into the hot summer month of July, the Biz team shifts gears and begins the selection process for the annual New Orleans 500.

The 2026 edition will mark our fifth anniversary of selecting the most influential, involved and inspiring executives in the New Orleans region, and I’m happy to say that this publication has become a who’s who in the business community.

The good news is that you still have time to nominate a deserving executive, but that time is limited as the nomination period for next year’s edition closes at the end of July. Just go to bizneworleans.com/new-orleans-500/nominate/.

- Sponsors -

This month is also the qualifying time for the October 11, City of New Orleans elections. I think you will agree that we need new leadership, and this is the first step to begin that process. I look forward to meeting the candidates, seeing their platforms and listening to how they will institute change in the city. We as New Orleans voters must hold elected officials to higher standards than what we have in the past.

On a personal note, I am excited about the July 4th weekend as it will be the first time in nearly two years that we will be able to get the entire family together. As you may remember, our daughters have been blessing us with grandchildren, and family vacation time all together has been limited. However, our daughter and her family, who live in California, will be able to visit for a great long weekend. I’m also excited to announce that our growing family of 13 will add a new addition this December, moving our grandchildren total to six! We are all so excited.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing