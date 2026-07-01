The Year’s Been Heating Up

July in New Orleans is hot—and not just the weather.

The first half of the year is behind us, and for businesses across the region, summer provides an important opportunity to prepare for the fall and fourth quarter. Planning now creates momentum for a strong finish and positions organizations for growth in the months ahead.

This issue of Biz New Orleans shines a spotlight on Jefferson Parish, one of the region’s most important economic engines. From major infrastructure projects and business expansions to entrepreneurship and workforce development initiatives, Jefferson Parish continues to demonstrate the resilience, innovation and determination that have long defined our region.

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What is particularly encouraging is the growing sense of optimism across Greater New Orleans. Conversations with business leaders, elected officials, entrepreneurs and community advocates all point to a common theme: opportunity. While challenges remain, the focus today is increasingly on solutions, collaboration and creating a stronger future for everyone who calls this region home.

Throughout the year, I have had the privilege of attending chamber events, economic development forums, nonprofit gatherings and business celebrations across the region. The one constant is the passion of the people in the room. Their commitment to building stronger companies, creating jobs, supporting communities and investing in the future continues to move our region forward. I hear the work “region” daily.

This month, I encourage you to take a moment to recognize the progress happening around us. New businesses are opening. Companies are expanding. Entrepreneurs are pursuing bold ideas while communities are investing in their futures. These stories deserve to be celebrated because they remind us that growth doesn’t happen by accident — it happens because people choose to invest their time, talent and resources in making our region better.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

If you’d like to follow these stories as they unfold, visit the live news feed at BizNewOrleans.com, where the latest business news from across the region is updated daily.

July also marks the nomination season for the 2027 New Orleans 500. As you visit Biz New Orleans online, I encourage you to nominate a business executive you believe deserves recognition among the region’s most influential and inspiring leaders. The New Orleans 500 has become an important resource for our business community, and your nominations help ensure we recognize the leaders shaping our future.

Stay cool, enjoy the summer and start preparing now for a successful finish to 2026.