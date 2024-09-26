The Women’s Professional Council of New Orleans Announces 2024-25 Board

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Women’s Professional Council of New Orleans announced its 2024-2025 board of directors on Sept. 26. The officers are Karen Dunn, board president; Kristi Trail, vice president; Divya Jeswant, secretary; and Margaux Dubuar, treasurer. Additional board members include Alison Catarella-Michel, Katherine Conklin, Elizabeth Cigali-Manshel, Kristina Bradford, and Christine Titus – immediate past president.

“I’ve been a member of WPC since just before COVID and now I’m honored to be president. We’re a dynamic group of regional, professional women who love learning from, and supporting, each other,” said Dunn.

The Women’s Professional Council of New Orleans, a nonprofit organization, was founded in 1984 to promote and support the interests of women professionals in the Greater New Orleans area. The group meets monthly for a dinner meeting and professional program.

- Sponsors -

For 40 years the organization has aimed to be a vehicle for the exchange and dissemination of information and ideas among the members. The members of WPC have been recognized in the community for their achievements by a variety of different groups and organizations. Membership includes professionals in varied industries including financial services, banking, law, accounting, real estate, nonprofit, marketing, construction, education, engineering, architecture, consultants and public relations.