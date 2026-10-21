The Warbler Hotel Opens on St. Charles Avenue

The Warbler Hotel Room photo provided by the Warbler Hotel.

NEW ORLEANS — The Warbler Hotel, a new six-story boutique property developed by New Orleans-based real estate firm Verdad, has opened on St. Charles Avenue in the Garden District. The 58-room hotel is designed to attract both visitors and local residents through its dining and rooftop entertainment offerings.

Located on the former site of the Trolley Stop Cafe, a St. Charles Avenue diner that served locals and visitors for 26 years, the Warbler Hotel features 58 guest rooms and suites, multiple dining concepts and a rooftop pool and lounge overlooking the avenue.

The Warbler is the first hospitality project from Verdad, whose team of New Orleans natives envisioned a hotel connected to its surrounding neighborhood and designed to serve both travelers and local residents. The development brought together local and national partners, including New Orleans-based strategy and design firm Sweet Olive Co. as development design consultant, DM Steib overseeing project management and boutique hospitality management company Lark as hotel operator.

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“As a team of native New Orleanians, this project is deeply personal to us, and we saw an opportunity to create a hotel experience that feels distinctly of this neighborhood and this city, while bringing a level of design, dining, and hospitality that feels fresh for St. Charles Avenue,” said Joe Mann, principal of Verdad. “The Warbler is designed to be a place where visitors can experience New Orleans from a true neighborhood home base, while locals have a hotel they’re proud to spend time in, whether they’re gathering for dinner, drinks, or celebrating together. It has been incredibly meaningful to bring that vision to life alongside so many partners, friends, and family who share our love for New Orleans.”

The Warbler Hotel – Architecture and Design

Designed by New Orleans-based architecture firm EskewDumezRipple, recipient of the 2014 AIA Architecture Firm Award, with interiors by Jamie Bush + Co., the hotel draws inspiration from the architecture and design of the 1920s and 1930s.

The interiors incorporate geometric forms, custom millwork, Art Deco-inspired wallpaper, cerused oak and polished finishes. Guest rooms feature green and yellow tones inspired by the Garden District and the warbler bird, while the building’s Acme Glacier White brick facade, deep-set arches and varied window openings offer a contemporary interpretation of the neighborhood’s historic architecture.

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On the rooftop, plantings, wicker furnishings and a custom tile mural by New Orleans artist Anna Koeferl complement views of the St. Charles Avenue oak canopy.

The Warbler Hotel Opens on St. Charles Avenue. Mildred’s (Rendering provided by EskewDumezRipple).

Dining and Rooftop Offerings

Mildred’s, a European-inspired martini bar and restaurant on the ground floor, anchors the hotel’s food and beverage program. The restaurant was developed by Neal Bodenheimer and Kirk Estopinal, the team behind Cure, alongside chef Andrew Zimmerman, whose previous projects include Chicago’s Michelin-starred Sepia.

The restaurant features a seafood-focused, Iberian-inspired menu and a martini-driven cocktail program. Menu items include Tortilla Española with trout roe and aioli and redfish a la plancha, along with cocktails such as the Inverted Martini, Obituary and Wild Goose.

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Milly’s, a cafe also located on the ground floor, offers locally roasted Cherry Coffee, Rare Tea Cellar teas and pastries from Ayu Bakehouse.

The rooftop pool and lounge overlooks St. Charles Avenue and serves small bites and cocktails, including the Tinto de Verano, Pomada and Sherry Daisy. Pool service is available during the day, with a public rooftop bar opening at 4:00 p.m.

Accommodations and Private Events

The Warbler’s 58 guest rooms and suites range from single king and double queen rooms to studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom suites, accommodating both short visits and extended stays.

In-room minibars feature snacks from local grocer Meyer Provisions, while bath amenities are provided by Costa Brazil.

The hotel also offers spaces for private events, weddings and group gatherings. Its rooftop lounge can accommodate up to 125 guests, while Mildred’s offers a semi-private dining room and full restaurant buyouts for larger events.

Room blocks are available for weddings, reunions and multi-day celebrations. The hotel’s location along St. Charles Avenue also places guests directly on a major Mardi Gras parade route during Carnival season.